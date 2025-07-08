Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster revealed – 852bhp hypercar gets a manual option

Pagani has revealed a new variant of its ultra-limited Huayra Codalunga. Called the Codalunga Speedster, it’s essentially an open-top version of the long-tailed Huayra that the artisanal Italian car maker revealed in 2022, though there are a couple of extra changes if you take a closer look.

Peer through the now open roof aperture and, between the seats, below the billet aluminium dash facia, you’ll see a gated manual transmission. This is the same seven-speed Xtrac unit as first seen in the Utopia – Pagani’s replacement for the Huayra – and indeed in 2024’s Huayra Epitome one-off too.

The original Codalunga coupe used a semi-automatic version of this box controlled by paddles behind the wheel, as has the Huayra since its 2011 launch. However, Codalunga Speedster buyers will be able to choose either manual or paddle operation. For reference, 70 per cent of Pagani Utopia buyers chose a stick and three pedals.

Pull the lever to open the door and you’ll see the Codalunga Speedster has conventional doors. As per the Roadster version of the standard Huayra, the gullwing items of the coupe could not be integrated with a removable roof.

Other visual differences beyond the lopped-off roof and swing-open doors include a third pair of exhaust outlets low in the diffuser, away from the centrally mounted quad-pipe set-up that’s a Pagani hallmark. The system is made of lightweight titanium and is said to give a distinct sound signature for the Speedster.