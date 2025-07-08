Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster revealed – 852bhp hypercar gets a manual option

Pagani has chopped the roof off its lusty Codalunga hypercar and added a manual gearbox option. Hypercar perfection?

by: Ethan Jupp
8 Jul 2025
Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster front7

Pagani has revealed a new variant of its ultra-limited Huayra Codalunga. Called the Codalunga Speedster, it’s essentially an open-top version of the long-tailed Huayra that the artisanal Italian car maker revealed in 2022, though there are a couple of extra changes if you take a closer look.

Peer through the now open roof aperture and, between the seats, below the billet aluminium dash facia, you’ll see a gated manual transmission. This is the same seven-speed Xtrac unit as first seen in the Utopia – Pagani’s replacement for the Huayra – and indeed in 2024’s Huayra Epitome one-off too. 

The original Codalunga coupe used a semi-automatic version of this box controlled by paddles behind the wheel, as has the Huayra since its 2011 launch. However, Codalunga Speedster buyers will be able to choose either manual or paddle operation. For reference, 70 per cent of Pagani Utopia buyers chose a stick and three pedals. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pull the lever to open the door and you’ll see the Codalunga Speedster has conventional doors. As per the Roadster version of the standard Huayra, the gullwing items of the coupe could not be integrated with a removable roof.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster rear7

Other visual differences beyond the lopped-off roof and swing-open doors include a third pair of exhaust outlets low in the diffuser, away from the centrally mounted quad-pipe set-up that’s a Pagani hallmark. The system is made of lightweight titanium and is said to give a distinct sound signature for the Speedster. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

A similar system has been seen on the Huayra BC and BC Roadster but not on the Codalunga coupe, in spite of it using one of the most powerful iterations of the 6-litre twin-turbo AMG V12, with 829bhp and 811lb ft. The Codalunga Speedster ups that potency again, to 852bhp, with the 811lb ft torque figure staying the same, albeit arriving 800rpm later, from 2800rpm.

> Horacio Pagani on the secrets to hypercar success

The original Codalunga came about from a customer request, but resonated hugely with Horacio Pagani’s personal love of the 1960s and 1970s long-tailed sports racing cars that inspired it, and much the same is the case this time. 

The classic references go beyond the long tail, with mahogany infusions in both the steering wheel and manual gearlever. Look closer at the dashboard and seats of this first example and you’ll also see a new fabric embroidery inspired by Pagani’s signature exhaust look.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster interior7

In the past, Roadster versions of Pagani hypercars have tended to be built in equal or smaller numbers than their coupe counterparts, but the Codalunga Speedster production run will actually be double that of the coupe. Where just five Codalunga coupes were built, ten Codalunga Speedsters are set to be produced. 

This latest car, as with the original coupe, is a product of Pagani’s specialist Grandi Complicazioni department, which handles one-off and limited-run products, working closely with clients from their car’s conception to its realisation. 

Being so limited, the Codalunga Speedster’s price goes into another realm. A Pagani Utopia, of which 100 are being built, starts from around £2.2million; the Huayra BC Roadster costs from around £3.35million. Each Codalunga coupe, by contrast, cost no less than £6million, and in spite of the Speedster’s planned ten-car run, each example is likely to be no cheaper than that. Deliveries are expected to begin next year.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Zenvo's 1850bhp Aurora hypercar is ready to run – look out Bugatti
Zenvo Aurora Tur
News

Zenvo's 1850bhp Aurora hypercar is ready to run – look out Bugatti

The production version of Zenvo's V12-engined Koenigsegg-fighter with 1850bhp, set to enter production in 2026, has been revealed
8 Jul 2025
Aston Martin Valkyrie 2025 review – 700 miles in the world's most extreme hypercar
Aston Martin Valkyrie front
Reviews

Aston Martin Valkyrie 2025 review – 700 miles in the world's most extreme hypercar

Aston’s Newey-designed hypercar astonishes on road and track, but is it the best thing ever to wear number plates, or too uncompromising for its own g…
7 Jul 2025
Pagani Huayra R Evo Roadster driven at Spa – car pictures of the week
Pagani Huayra R Evo Roadster
Features

Pagani Huayra R Evo Roadster driven at Spa – car pictures of the week

In issue 335 of evo magazine, we get behind the wheel of Pagani’s latest and greatest track-only hypercar around Spa-Francorchamps – these are our fav…
5 Jul 2025
Koenigsegg’s new 1603bhp hypercar has serious track focus and a silly name
Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear front
News

Koenigsegg’s new 1603bhp hypercar has serious track focus and a silly name

The new Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear is an ultra hardcore version of the Jesko, optimised for the track with more power, improved aero and less weight
25 Jun 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Mini JCW 2025 review – too feisty for its own good
Mini JCW – front
Reviews

Mini JCW 2025 review – too feisty for its own good

The petrol-powered JCW lives on – for now. But in its latest incarnation, has this supermini survivor become too hardcore?
6 Jul 2025
VW Golf GTI Clubsport for £6k off – Akrapovic exhaust effectively thrown in free
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport deal
News

VW Golf GTI Clubsport for £6k off – Akrapovic exhaust effectively thrown in free

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport in Mk8.5 guise makes for a tempting prospect at the right price
3 Jul 2025
New Alpine A290 Rallye is an electric car we actually want, but there's a catch
Alpine A290 Rallye
News

New Alpine A290 Rallye is an electric car we actually want, but there's a catch

The A290 has proven to be one of the best performance EVs yet, and now Alpine's taking it one step further with a rally variant
3 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content