Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster revealed – 852bhp hypercar gets a manual option
Pagani has chopped the roof off its lusty Codalunga hypercar and added a manual gearbox option. Hypercar perfection?
Pagani has revealed a new variant of its ultra-limited Huayra Codalunga. Called the Codalunga Speedster, it’s essentially an open-top version of the long-tailed Huayra that the artisanal Italian car maker revealed in 2022, though there are a couple of extra changes if you take a closer look.
Peer through the now open roof aperture and, between the seats, below the billet aluminium dash facia, you’ll see a gated manual transmission. This is the same seven-speed Xtrac unit as first seen in the Utopia – Pagani’s replacement for the Huayra – and indeed in 2024’s Huayra Epitome one-off too.
The original Codalunga coupe used a semi-automatic version of this box controlled by paddles behind the wheel, as has the Huayra since its 2011 launch. However, Codalunga Speedster buyers will be able to choose either manual or paddle operation. For reference, 70 per cent of Pagani Utopia buyers chose a stick and three pedals.
Pull the lever to open the door and you’ll see the Codalunga Speedster has conventional doors. As per the Roadster version of the standard Huayra, the gullwing items of the coupe could not be integrated with a removable roof.
Other visual differences beyond the lopped-off roof and swing-open doors include a third pair of exhaust outlets low in the diffuser, away from the centrally mounted quad-pipe set-up that’s a Pagani hallmark. The system is made of lightweight titanium and is said to give a distinct sound signature for the Speedster.
A similar system has been seen on the Huayra BC and BC Roadster but not on the Codalunga coupe, in spite of it using one of the most powerful iterations of the 6-litre twin-turbo AMG V12, with 829bhp and 811lb ft. The Codalunga Speedster ups that potency again, to 852bhp, with the 811lb ft torque figure staying the same, albeit arriving 800rpm later, from 2800rpm.
The original Codalunga came about from a customer request, but resonated hugely with Horacio Pagani’s personal love of the 1960s and 1970s long-tailed sports racing cars that inspired it, and much the same is the case this time.
The classic references go beyond the long tail, with mahogany infusions in both the steering wheel and manual gearlever. Look closer at the dashboard and seats of this first example and you’ll also see a new fabric embroidery inspired by Pagani’s signature exhaust look.
In the past, Roadster versions of Pagani hypercars have tended to be built in equal or smaller numbers than their coupe counterparts, but the Codalunga Speedster production run will actually be double that of the coupe. Where just five Codalunga coupes were built, ten Codalunga Speedsters are set to be produced.
This latest car, as with the original coupe, is a product of Pagani’s specialist Grandi Complicazioni department, which handles one-off and limited-run products, working closely with clients from their car’s conception to its realisation.
Being so limited, the Codalunga Speedster’s price goes into another realm. A Pagani Utopia, of which 100 are being built, starts from around £2.2million; the Huayra BC Roadster costs from around £3.35million. Each Codalunga coupe, by contrast, cost no less than £6million, and in spite of the Speedster’s planned ten-car run, each example is likely to be no cheaper than that. Deliveries are expected to begin next year.