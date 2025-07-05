Pagani Huayra R Evo Roadster 2025 review – the ultimate V12 track car

Standing trackside at Spa, watching the spectacular new Pagani Huayra R Evo Roadster scream headlong towards the legendary swoop through Eau Rouge and Raidillon, I’m reminded of Enzo Ferrari’s famous quote about his customers only paying for the V12 engine and getting the rest of the car for free.

From where I’m standing, Horacio Pagani has gone one better, the Roadster’s unsilenced shriek alone worth every penny of the near £4million asking price. It’s all-consuming; the quality, clarity and sheer volume of the Huayra’s operatic exhaust note triggering a kind of euphoria. Stand here long enough and you will surely get drunk on decibels.

In a few short hours it’ll be me strapped into the long-tailed Huayra accelerating towards F1’s most evocative sequence of corners. To be completely honest it’s a thought that makes my guts tighten with apprehension, but until then I’m free to take my mind off things by enjoying my vicarious 24 hours as one of the ultra-high-net-worth individuals who count themselves amongst the select group of Pagani’s Arte in Pista clients.

As you’d expect, it’s an immaculate affair, but one that’s surprisingly laid-back. There are seven customer cars in attendance, plus the new Huayra R Evo Roadster, which is being made available to a small group of media over the next two days. Customers generally keep themselves to themselves, at least so far as mixing with the media is concerned, but there seems to be some friendly banter between them. All that’s missing is a sign on the wall saying, ‘You don’t have to be a billionaire to drive here, but it helps.’