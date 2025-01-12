Pagani Huayra Codalunga v Huayra Roadster BC – £10m of hypercar siblings go head-to-head

It’s specially uprated in the Huayra Roadster BC, with new carbonfibre synchros for a faster, cleaner shift, and times halved from 150ms in the regular Huayra to 75ms in the BC. The wood and carbonfibre-topped lever has a deliciously weighty and mechanical feel thanks to hefty spring bias and an open gate. To select drive you pull the lever across to the right and back, enjoying the positive click-clack as you overcome the spring’s resistance in the final few centimetres of the lever’s travel. Then you can elect to let it shift automatically or shift yourself using the paddles, or indeed the lever if you prefer.

You definitely attack the road more in the BC. Not because the Codalunga is any less capable, but because the BC is somehow urging you on that little bit more. The gearbox gets better the harder you accelerate and the higher the rpm when you pull for an upshift. As you might imagine this takes considerable commitment when you’re extending a near-800bhp, 1250kg hypercar. Wind up to the red line and it’s an explosive, borderline violent process, but one that gives you a huge adrenaline rush.

The way it slices into turns is fabulous, clean, precise and consistent, with endless front-end grip supported by tremendous rear-end stability. Tight turns require you to look around the steeply raked A-pillars, but you know exactly where the centres of the front wheels are thanks to the vents on the tops of the wheelarches. It all helps you in placing the car just where you want it, which means you can really commit to a line and brake deep into the hairpins.

The gearbox is better on downshifts. It feels punchier somehow, though I’m sure that’s because you don’t get the same sense of torque interruption as you do on the way up. Paddleshift ’boxes always lead you to drive in a certain way; hard and late on the sensational brakes, compressing the downshifts into a concentrated burst before you need to balance the car on the throttle. More of a track approach, if you will, even if you ultimately still leave road-appropriate margins.

I spend the remainder of the day in the enviable position of swapping from one Huayra to the other. I wouldn’t say I get blasé about jumping into either, but you’d be surprised how quickly you can get comfortable with them and enjoy them as you would any other fast car. Best not to think about the value, though.