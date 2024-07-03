Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Pagani Huayra Epitome is an 852bhp hypercar with a manual gearbox

Pagani's latest one-off project is a three-pedal Huayra, featuring a twin-turbo AMG V12 with 852bhp

by: Yousuf Ashraf
3 Jul 2024
Pagani Huayra Epitome – front13

If you thought the launch of the Pagani Utopia meant the death of the Huayra, think again. If you have the cash, Pagani will build you something bespoke from its back catalogue, and its latest project is this: the Huayra Epitome. With a manual gearbox, road-orientated suspension and an 852bhp 6-litre V12, it's the most analogue Huayra built to date, and the only one with three pedals. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Epitome has been commissioned by a customer who already has a Huayra Imola in the garage, and its design and specification have been tailored to their tastes. The front end has been reshaped to improve cooling and downforce, with gold detailing for Pagani’s trademark twin headlights and extractor vents for the front wheelarches. The rear clamshell now has an integrated rear wing that works with an underbody diffuser, the latter aided by a pair of lower exhaust outlets to accelerate airflow from under the car. Every body panel is finished in exposed blue carbonfibre. 

At the heart of the Epitome is an AMG-built twin-turbo V12, revving to 6700rpm and generating 852bhp and 811lb ft of torque (if those figures sound familiar, that’s because they match the Utopia’s). This is connected to a transversely mounted seven-speed manual gearbox built by Xtrac, with a Utopia-style open-gate and exposed linkage in the cabin. A triple-disc clutch has been installed to transfer the Epitome’s colossal torque through the drivetrain, and the differential is electronically controlled to deploy it to the road. 

Pagani uses the same development approach for its one-off projects as it does its series-production cars, meaning that signing off the Epitome’s engineering details and bespoke components took months. Some of this time was spent developing its suspension, which features anti-dive and anti-roll geometry, as well as new active dampers with a ‘super soft’ mode to improve ride comfort. The forged Imola-inspired aluminium-alloy wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres, with Brembo carbon ceramic brakes fitted at all four corners. 

Pagani hasn’t detailed how much the Epitome costs, but if you need to ask, it’s probably too much.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Bugatti Tourbillon revealed – the 1775bhp, V16-engined Chiron successor is here
Bugatti Tourbillon – front
News

Bugatti Tourbillon revealed – the 1775bhp, V16-engined Chiron successor is here

With a naturally aspirated V16, a new carbon chassis and a 273mph top speed Bugatti’s latest hypercar has the GMA T.50 in its sights
20 Jun 2024
Adrian Newey to focus on Red Bull RB17 hypercar following F1 departure
Adrian Newey
News

Adrian Newey to focus on Red Bull RB17 hypercar following F1 departure

Despite leaving the Red Bull F1 team, Adrian Newey is seeing the RB17 hypercar project through to completion
2 May 2024
Ferrari SF90 XX Spider 2024 review – on the road with Ferrari’s open-top track car
Ferrari SF90 XX Spider – drift
Reviews

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider 2024 review – on the road with Ferrari’s open-top track car

Designed for the track, Ferrari’s latest XX car has been let out on the road
1 May 2024
The Pagani Alisea concept celebrates the Zonda’s 25th birthday
Alisea Pagani Zonda tribute – front
News

The Pagani Alisea concept celebrates the Zonda’s 25th birthday

Pagani has collaborated with the Istituto Europeo di Design in Turin to reinvent the Zonda as a hypercar of the future
11 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Peugeot 508 PSE v Skoda Octavia vRS: fast estate head-to-head – car pictures of the week
Peugeot 508 PSE and Skoda Octavia vRS estate
Features

Peugeot 508 PSE v Skoda Octavia vRS: fast estate head-to-head – car pictures of the week

In issue 323, we pitted Peugeot’s eccentric 508 SW PSE up against the Skoda Octavia vRS to find out which hot estate is best – here are our favourite …
28 Jun 2024
Lotus Emeya 2024 review – the Porsche Taycan’s strongest challenger yet 
Lotus Emeya
Reviews

Lotus Emeya 2024 review – the Porsche Taycan’s strongest challenger yet 

It couldn’t be further from a traditional Lotus, but the Emeya addresses the challenges of an EV in a Lotus way
2 Jul 2024
BMW M4 CS 2024 review – is this the M4 sweet-spot we’ve been waiting for?
BMW M4 CS – front
Reviews

BMW M4 CS 2024 review – is this the M4 sweet-spot we’ve been waiting for?

Following in the tyre tracks of former greats, the BMW M4 gets the CS treatment. Is it another pure-bred winner?
1 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content