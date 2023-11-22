The Pagani Huayra isn’t dead yet: meet the new Imola Roadster

Even when a so-called replacement comes along, Pagani hypercars simply refuse to die. Despite being succeeded by the Huayra back in 2011, new Zondas have been produced as recently as last year, and while Pagani’s latest model – the Utopia – has already broken cover, the Huayra will live on for a little longer.

This teaser shot provides a first glimpse at the Huayra’s next evolution, and judging by its roofless body and the surroundings of the Imola circuit, it’s almost certainly a roadster version of the Huayra-based Imola coupe.

The Imola was first unveiled in 2020, and arrived with a clear brief: to be the most track-focused road legal Pagani ever produced. Its extreme active aero package, suspension geometry and interlinked active dampers were developed through 10,000 miles of circuit driving, with an 816bhp twin-turbo V12 nestled within a carbo-titanium chassis.

Now, Pagani customers will have the opportunity to sample those ingredients without a roof. Just five Imola coupes were built, and the roadster is likely to mirror this ultra-limited production run.

As indicated by this camouflaged prototype, the rear deck will draw heavily from the Huayra Roadster BC, with flowing buttresses leading to the iconic Pagani quad-tailpipe set. An intake snorkel rises between these to feed air to the AMG-derived 6-litre V12, just as in the BC, but certain elements set it apart from ‘lesser’ Huayras (if there ever was such a thing).

For one, the rear wheel arches bulge out to accommodate wider tracks, while more aggressive aero flicks have been added above the rear light clusters – these work with a revised rear wing to generate more downforce. The lower bumper and diffuser setup has also been lifted from the Imola coupe.

Pagani’s ingenious use of composites should keep the weight penalty over the coupe to a minimum while retaining structural rigidity – for reference, the Huayra BC gains just 32kg in the transition to roadster spec, and the Imola weighs 1246kg (dry).

The cost will be astronomical. The Imola coupe was priced at €5m (c£4.3m) plus taxes three years ago, so expect the roadster to command a fair chunk on top – that is unless they’ve all been snapped up already…