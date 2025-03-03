Lanzante 95-59 is a £1.2million custom McLaren supercar
Lanzante’s celebration of its Le Mans win in 1995 has 850bhp and uses a McLaren 750S as its basis, revealed at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Lanzante has revealed the 95-59 special at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. A 59-off 850bhp hypercar, it’s been built to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the McLaren F1 GTR’s 1995 Le Mans win that Lanzante was instrumental in. The car is based on what in Lazante’s words is a ‘current McLaren platform’.
While there was speculation that the car would be related to the Speedtail, given the 95-59’s three-seat configuration, the now fully revealed car is clearly a close relation of the 720/750S, with Lanzante also showing off a buck of the chassis that’s undergone ‘careful re-engineering’.
Lanzante 95-59 – engine
Exact power and performance figures aren’t yet available but Lanzante says the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine will produce ‘in excess of’ 850bhp and 649lb ft. For reference, that’s a 110bhp and 60lb ft up on theM840T-equipped 750S. Power is sent to the rear wheels through the same seven-speed twin-clutch transmission as in the McLarens and presumably, the same open differential with limited-slip effect software-controlled braking.
Lanzante is targeting a 1250kg (whether at the kerb is not clarified) weight with LM30 Pack (more on which in a moment) for 700bhp/ton. That’s a 167bhp/ton improvement on the 750S, a car not famous for being slow… The LM30 pack adds a projected 20kg saving and includes forged aluminium wheels, inconel exhaust manifolds, a titanium secondary system and titanium body fixing. It’ll also feature gold heat shields throughout the engine bay and exhaust, a subtle nod to the McLaren F1.
Lanzante says that in addition to a focus on engineering, the model has also been developed with usability and ownership in mind, something that can’t be said for some other high-profile hypercars launched in recent times. As a result, it will likely feature a maintenance schedule that aligns more with a car designed to be regularly used. If the car is to carry over the interconnected hydraulic damper system of the 750S and 720S, ride quality certainly shouldn't be a problem.
Lanzante 95-59 design
The most obvious visual change is of course the styling, which has been penned by Paul Howse, the man that helped design the McLaren P1, 720S and Artura. The 750S’s light units remain but the rest of the bodywork has been reprofiled for what is arguably a more subtle, stylish look than McLaren’s aggressive supercar. The sculptural bodywork tapers into a prominent belt line around the side, with the 750S’s prominent door inlets remaining, albeit with a redesign. Also on the doors, a neat nod to the original F1 design model, with top-mounted rear-view mirrors.
At the rear we can see the same hydraulic wing stays as the 750S, only with a reprofiled wing element up top. Swooping P1-style rear lights lead round into a single central exhaust. Below is a large diffuser, through which, as with all McLarens, the back of the transmission can be spied. At present the car is a ‘production-intent styling concept’, meaning it’s not a fully production ready model as yet. The grey paint glazing the all carbonfibre bodywork is called Ueno Grey and is the exact same shade as that of the 1995 Le Mans winner.
Inside is obviously where the biggest change has occurred, from the super series McLarens on which the 95-59 is based. The central seat is lightweight and movable, with the flanking passenger seats engineered into the redesigned chassis. There are no images as yet of what the cabin of the 95-59 looks like but expect repositioned and repurposed McLaren hardware, potentially of Speedtail relation.
While the car is a tribute to the race car and its almost irreplicable achievement in 1995, the 95-59 is designed to emulate the F1 road car in being a practical and amenable hypercar with grand touring capabilities above the accepted station of such a car. It’ll have space for luggage and have what Lanzante describes as ‘an extended cruising range’.
Lanzante 95-59 price
As above just 59 examples of the 95-59 are set to be made. We’d happily bet Lanzante will up that to 95 if demand is sufficient. Each example is set to cost upwards of £1.02million, plus local taxes. That means it’ll be more or less five times the base price of a 750S at the point of delivery, or half what each McLaren W1 will likely set back its 399 customers.
Becoming a sort of McLaren coach builder is a logical next step for Lanzante, given its work to date as a preparer of track-only cars for road use and creator of special edition McLaren models. These track car conversions have become incredibly popular since it began with the F1 GTR and P1 GTR, with the firm expanding to brands beyond McLaren like Pagani and Porsche. It’ll be interesting to watch whether there’s as much demand for this new model.
Lanzante 95-59 specs
|Engine
|V8, 4-litre, twin-turbo
|Power
|850bhp
|Torque
|649lb ft
|Weight
|1250kg (with LM30 pack)
|Power-to-weight
|700bhp/ton (with LM30 pack)
|0-62mph
|TBC
|Top speed
|TBC
|Price
|£1.02million + taxes