Lanzante has revealed the 95-59 special at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. A 59-off 850bhp hypercar, it’s been built to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the McLaren F1 GTR’s 1995 Le Mans win that Lanzante was instrumental in. The car is based on what in Lazante’s words is a ‘current McLaren platform’.

While there was speculation that the car would be related to the Speedtail, given the 95-59’s three-seat configuration, the now fully revealed car is clearly a close relation of the 720/750S, with Lanzante also showing off a buck of the chassis that’s undergone ‘careful re-engineering’.

Lanzante 95-59 – engine

Exact power and performance figures aren’t yet available but Lanzante says the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine will produce ‘in excess of’ 850bhp and 649lb ft. For reference, that’s a 110bhp and 60lb ft up on theM840T-equipped 750S. Power is sent to the rear wheels through the same seven-speed twin-clutch transmission as in the McLarens and presumably, the same open differential with limited-slip effect software-controlled braking.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Lanzante is targeting a 1250kg (whether at the kerb is not clarified) weight with LM30 Pack (more on which in a moment) for 700bhp/ton. That’s a 167bhp/ton improvement on the 750S, a car not famous for being slow… The LM30 pack adds a projected 20kg saving and includes forged aluminium wheels, inconel exhaust manifolds, a titanium secondary system and titanium body fixing. It’ll also feature gold heat shields throughout the engine bay and exhaust, a subtle nod to the McLaren F1.