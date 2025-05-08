Odd, then, that the powertrain is comparatively grown-up. The engine and gearbox are effective in shifting the JCW along at a rapid pace but there isn’t the lively, frenetic delivery to match the rest of the car. The B48 is about mid-range muscle rather than living near the red line. Hit the throttle and, once the turbo hits its stride, the wheel starts fighting your hands as the JCW scrambles up the road with real force behind it, the front tyres occasionally lighting up over bumps but finding good drive. Once through that initial surge the top end feels a little flat, so you end up pulling a paddle early, dropping back into the boost and taking off again. You’re not encouraged to wring every drop of power from the engine, instead relying on the torque to pull you from one corner to the next. The gearbox isn’t the most satisfying to use either, with small, clicky paddles and a soft edge to the shifts themselves.

The JCW’s dampers are fixed, with the raciest Go Kart drive mode ramping up the drivetrain response, adding weight to the steering and slackening off the ESC or disabling it completely if you’ve configured it to do so. As the surface gets more challenging and you give the JCW a harder workout, it goes from a hyper-energetic hot hatch to a downright frantic one, in a constant fight with you and the road. It has the typical tautness of a modern Mini but dialled up to 11, to the point where you’re jostled around heavily in the seat, almost being thrown out of it on the bumpiest stretches. It’s particularly stiff on the rebound stroke, pulling the body down to retain tight control but never allowing it to flow and work with the surface. Driving the JCW on a particularly bumpy stretch near the evo office had more than one staffer coming back with a headache – it’s that stiff.

It’s a shame that the JCW is so combative, because there is fun to be had and genuinely playful handling to be enjoyed if you find yourself on a well-surfaced road. The super-quick steering is matched to a strong front end, and holding the brakes on the way into corners can swing the rear around in textbook hot hatch style, more easily than in a Cooper S. Time your throttle inputs to catch the boost once the car settles and you slingshot onto the next straight, grinning and fighting a wriggle of torque-steer.