The GTS’s more approachable demeanour has other benefits, too. With less grip, the GTS has more approachable limits at road speeds, letting you more easily experience the superb chassis balance. Excessive oversteer isn’t the name of the game here, there just isn’t the torque to sustain anything too lairy in dry conditions, but you can overdrive the Boxster GTS with that little bit more confidence. The pin-sharp yet relatively low-geared steering reigns things in a little, but helps you create a flow. Get greedy with your speed going into tighter bends and the front end won’t hesitate to push.

The car we drove was fitted with the optional bucket seats and carbon-ceramic brakes. These provide immense stopping power, and great feel, but it’s the engine that dominates the experience, providing good thrust from 2500rpm and a hair-raising noise between 5000rpm and the 7800rpm cut out.

Don’t think of the Boxster GTS as a Spyder-lite dynamically, but a Boxster with the correct engine. Less a flex of the Porsche’s engineering muscle and instead a reflection on what made the Boxster such an icon in the first place. Yet this experience will soon be a fleeting one, as Porsche gets closer to launching the Boxster and Cayman’s electric replacement. The modern 718’s story has been dominated by the GT4, Spyder and more recently the GT4 RS, and while each of these models is astoundingly good in its own individual way, no modern 718 channels the essence of a Boxster quite like the GTS 4.0.

Prices and rivals

At £77,300, the Boxster GTS seems like astonishingly good value given that it shares the same engine with the more expensive 718 Spyder. An Audi R8 Spyder cost over twice as much when it was on sale, but is no more engaging to drive. The same goes for the Mercedes-AMG SL. And if you think the slightly cheaper BMW Z4 is anywhere near the same league as the new flat-six Boxster GTS, think again. Truth is, at this money the GTS has no serious rivals.

Overall, the GTS recipe is a compelling one: yes, the fact that the GTS interior package is £2096 when you’re already buying a ‘GTS’ model is an options ploy only Porsche could get away with, but given its so far beyond any potential rival, it's well worth its price.