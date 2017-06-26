Audi R8 Spyder (2016 - 2024) review – that V10 in surround sound

The second-generation Audi R8 Spyder defied conventional wisdom, which had it that a dynamically talented supercar will be ruined in the process of lopping its roof off. Quite to the contrary, Audi’s soft-focus supercar lost very little of its driving appeal when it went alfresco, thanks mostly to the Audi Space Frame (ASF) aluminum chassis, which made use of a carbon centre cell.

Joining the second-generation R8 range in 2016, the R8 Spyder was offered first in ‘standard’ V10 form, with the basic 533bhp on call, sent to all four wheels via the ubiquitous seven-speed DSG gearbox and Quattro AWD system. A nice visual detail on the Spyder was the alloy vents atop the roof lid, onto which the buttresses of the fabric roof fold when it’s up. Not so nice, the afterthought vent added between the rear lights. The Spyder also got a revised rear diffuser, tweaked to assist in reducing lift and producing as much as 100kg of downforce at maximum speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

R8 V10 Plus spec came to the R8 Spyder a year later in 2017, with the full 603bhp wallop, new wheel options and a tasteful carbon lip spoiler at the rear. Rounding out the first phase of the second-gen R8 Spyder was, for the first time, a rear-wheel drive version, in the limited-run R8 Spyder RWS.

The R8 Spyder was updated along with the rest of the range in 2018, the facelift landing about as awkwardly with the soft-top as it did the coupe. The lineup was also expanded, with the R8 V10 Performance Spyder being joined by the R8 V10 RWD Spyder and RWD Performance Spyder. Probably the key improvement to the facelifted cars is the revised, more precise steering – better but not night and day in terms of feel.