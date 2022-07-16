Audi R8 V10 RWD and R8 RWD Performance (2020 - 2024) review – Audi's 911 GT3 fighters

Audi’s Dynamic Steering is standard fit across the range, but in the rear-driver you need to turn in earlier than you are possibly expecting, and with less pace, to get the nose tucked in to avoid a period of mid-corner vagueness that will require more lock to be added when your brain is saying you should be winding it off and applying some throttle.

Once hooked on line, however, the R8 RWD drives out of the corner with a delicate balance, the rear digging in as the nose rises and the road straightens out. Leave the systems switched on and you’re led to believe the rear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber is operating at its limit. Yet when you slacken the ESP off and wind up the driver modes you discover that the manic flickering of a skidding car graphic in the instrument display is, in reality, indication of a rear axle and a mechanical limited-slip diff working with a seamless precision to ensure not a millimetre of throttle travel is lost to broken traction.

With confidence comes a small twist of corrective lock as the R8 RWD Performance digs in and fires you to the next braking zone. There are moments when it feels like a car half its size that’s lost 500kg from its 1595kg kerb weight.

Where the Performance slightly falters, however, is at the finest levels of body control and ride from the steel springs and passive dampers, with no option to specify Audi’s Magnetic Ride hardware. As confirmed on some of the more challenging roads of the Pennines during 2022's evo Car of the Year test, the car feels unsettled more often than not, with a spring rate that feels too soft (despite Audi’s claim it’s been stiffened) and a set of dampers that feel too stiff and unforgiving and lacking in bandwidth. At low to medium speeds the car doesn’t settle and has a ride quality that’s nowhere near compliant enough to be useful on UK roads.