Porsche 718 Boxster S 2025 review – fewer cylinder, less fun

That was all true of the previous version, too, but with the more direct steering rack, the lower ride height and the latest generation Pirelli P Zero tyres the 718 feels more agile than ever. The stiffer damper mode is worth exploring on the road – so often these firmer settings are really only appropriate for smooth circuits – because having a touch more support at each corner does take away the very small degree of floatiness in the body that can be felt in the softer mode, without completely ruining pliancy over bumps.

Steering feel was not a strength of the previous Boxster and the same is true here. In fact, the steering is exceptionally accurate and it gives a better sense of connection to the front axle than the helm in a 911, but there simply isn’t the granular feel that marked out early Boxsters.

The limited-slip differential gives the car enormous traction away from bends, but with so much more torque than before you can manipulate the attitude of the rear axle using the throttle pedal more readily, particularly in damp conditions, which makes the car really engaging and rewarding.

There is a good deal more to celebrate about the drivetrain, too, such as the sublime gearshift action. The ratios themselves are still very long, but the much stronger mid range means you needn’t hold gears quite so long or relentlessly chase the lowest gear possible, which means you can row through the gears more frequently and enjoy that gearshift action.

Even with the sports exhaust fitted the new engine is fairly characterless in the way it sounds. It doesn’t want for volume at idle and the sound is a dirty, gruff sort of warble with Subaru undertones, but it isn’t tuneful. Unfortunately, it doesn’t improve once on the move and with the roof up it’s actually very droney. The note does harden over the final 1000rpm, but the long and short of it is that the Boxster is no longer a car that can be enjoyed for the way it sounds.