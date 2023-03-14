Zenvo isn’t a household name like Bugatti or Ferrari, but in terms of sheer numbers and madness, its hypercars can match just about anything. Its newest creation is the Aurora, which will take on the likes of the Bugatti Tourbillon, Ferrari F80, Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution and Koenigsegg Jesko at the very top of the hypercar tree, packing the most powerful V12 in a road car and a hybrid system to go with it. It’s the first all-new Zenvo since the ST1 from 2008, and has been revealed in full production specification ahead of dynamic runs at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Customer deliveries are expected to commence in late 2026.

With a carbonfibre construction, radical aero and a dry weight of 1300kg in its lightest form, the Aurora could be one of the most capable road cars ever devised. Being designed to cover both ends of the hypercar spectrum, there are two versions: a GT-orientated Tur model (now revealed in production form) and a track-ready Agil specification (still to be completed).

Fully revealed in production spec, the Aurora Tur differs very subtly from the styling models that Zenvo has been showing off over the last couple of years. The most obvious visual and technical change is the duct cut into the top of each door panel, presumably to channel air to that monstrous V12 (more on which further down). The other notable change is the sculpted bridge on the Aurora’s snout. This raised bump houses a new central air outlet, replacing the outlets that were once aft of the lights, atop the wings. It’s also shaped to help guide air down the side of the car, into those new door intakes.