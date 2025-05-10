Hennessey know Kennedy Space Center’s Shuttle Landing Facility well. In fact, it’s become something of a home from home. The fastest hypercars need a safe space in which to stretch their legs. Especially when they are in their development phase. Just as there are no old, bold pilots, testing production street cars with a 300mph capability like the 2031bhp £2.21million Venom F5 Evolution isn’t a case of licking the stamp and sending it.

We join the HSV crew at a pivotal stage in the Venom F5’s journey towards the triple ton. Since production car development began in 2021, the F5 has been pushed progressively harder and faster, but the chase for a world record speed can’t be hurried. Especially when you’re balancing the desire to shoot for the stars against the need to build and deliver cars to fulfil customer orders.

Hennessey buyers love the brand’s obsession with speed. It’s part of the company’s DNA. So, while the Venom F5 has been billed as a 300mph machine from the very beginning, John Hennessey has always been up-front about the challenges of getting the car to that epic number and the time it may take to get there.

Everyone believes it will get there. And it’s a mark of the F5’s appeal that customers haven’t waited for it to hit 300 before placing their order. Still, speaking to John Hennessey, it’s clear he wants to get the job done. To this end he has continued to expand the HSV team. And as the in-house brains trust grows, so the F5 has progressed and developed, now reaching the stage where so many improvements have been made to the powertrain, chassis and aerodynamics that the car has morphed into the new F5 Evolution.

Much has changed but the fundamentals remain the same. That’s to say Hennessey’s bespoke carbon structure and sleek design fused with the shock and awe of the company’s equally bespoke 6.6-litre ‘Fury’ V8, which has benefitted from Ilmor Engineering’s forensic analysis and extensive improvement.