On 1 January 2026, Michael Leiters officially started his role as Porsche’s new CEO, replacing Oliver Blume. Then 33 days later Bloomberg reported that the ex-McLaren, ex-Ferrari and, er, ex-Porsche man has canned the all-electric Boxster and Cayman sports cars. A decision few will be upset about but most certainly an expensive one.

Porsche had, before Leiter’s arrival, already confirmed that top-end petrol-powered Boxster and Cayman models were to live on and most likely be Spyder and GT4/GT4 RSs variants. This would allow the company to clear enough profit to justify the considerable investment required to adapt the PPE platform the new sports cars will be based upon, to take an engine and gearbox.

Leiters, who has taken over a Porsche that has seen its share value drop 50 percent since its IPO in 2022 with a 30 per cent drop in 2025 alone, takes on the role that isn’t expected to see the brand return to double-digit margins for another 18-24 months. He therefore must work with much tighter budget for new products as Porsche adapts to a period of lower sales volumes and expectations.

To address this, one plan on the table is a range of new hybrid-powertrains, which would not only be used in the new Boxster/Cayman but the 911, too. The 992 generation was designed from scratch to accommodate a hybrid powertrain from the gen2 model onward (hence its size and weight).