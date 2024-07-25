The most significant Porsche of the 21st century arguably isn’t a 911 or Boxster. Instead, it’s the Porsche Cayenne. The original dramatically changed the performance car landscape when it launched in 2003, proving that 4x4s could be fast and – dare we say it – fun to drive when engineered with the attention to detail of a sports car. Sales boomed, and the Cayenne allowed Porsche to ride out financial turmoil in the 2000s and continue to produce the pure driver’s cars we love.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Cayenne has a different mission on its hands, but one that could be just as pivotal to Porsche’s future. It’s gone full electric, and in doing so is tasked with conquering the high end of the EV market, which has so far been a tough nut to crack (just look at Taycan residuals for proof). Porsche knows this already, having recently scaled back its EV plans due to poor demand, and is thus selling the new Cayenne alongside existing ICE versions.

On paper at least, the electric Cayenne does have the goods to deliver. It’s based on the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric architecture already used in the smaller Macan (and Audi’s Q6 e-tron), with some of the most impressive power, performance and charging speed figures in its class, as well as Porsche’s most sophisticated chassis and active suspension tech.