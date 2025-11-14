Production of the Ford Focus has just ended for good, and that means the Focus ST has joined the likes of the Renault Mégane RS, Hyundai i30 N and Ford's own Fiesta ST in the graveyard of petrol hot hatches. Sad, but not surprising. It's getting harder and harder to sell the hot hatches we love, stringent emissions regs and the ZEV mandate working against them, ushering them out to make way for electric alternatives. Even the unstoppable Honda Civic Type R won’t survive beyond next year. Get a hot hatch while you can, we'd say – and if the Focus ST is your chosen flavour, you might want to pay Leicestershire firm ZeroNine a visit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You probably haven’t heard the name before – the company only launched in spring – but those behind ZeroNine have been in the aftermarket tuning game for years, acting as an engineering resource for other companies to design and manufacture components. It’s now selling performance upgrades under its own ZeroNine banner, including for the last-of-the-line STs (upgrades for the Toyota GR Yaris have been developed too). More power, more noise, better drivability and handling improvements are the name of the game, without pushing the standard componentry to breaking point.

We like, if not love, the Mk4 Focus ST. It’s hugely capable on track but doesn’t have the deftness of the smaller Fiesta on the road, nor the locked down precision and feedback of a Civic Type R. ZeroNine offers a series of dynamic upgrades to fix that, such as a lowering spring kit (£144), a CNC-machined transmission tunnel brace (£115) and a subframe ‘lockdown kit’ (£93), to keep the front and rear structures centralised under load. The power steering calibration has been tweaked in the Focus’s sportier drive modes too, while upgraded brakes with monobloc six-pot front calipers hide behind OZ Estrema wheels.