Lamborghini v Morgan: An unlikely battle made for the ultimate eCoty drive

On every evo Car of the Year there’s one drive that you recognise as an absolute banker, one you know you’ll replay in detail, a memory that’s being written straight to your brain’s hard drive. For me, eCoty 2025’s came on the morning of day two, in the Lamborghini Revuelto, and it started with a bang.

Shuffling out of the hotel car park in EV mode and heading just up the road to get petrol, a message flashes up on the facia alerting me to the fact that it will need to start the engine shortly as the battery range is almost exhausted. Not yet fully awake, I read the message but don’t take it in. Moments later a V12 bomb goes off behind me, ripping through the cockpit. It’s a proper shock, a close shave for my undies, but at least I’m fully awake now.

By the time I’ve slaked the Revuelto’s thirst our ensemble has swamped the forecourt, so I hit the road – and what a road. I once rented a house in a small, Bedfordshire village because it virtually had a slip-road onto the B660, my favourite road in the area and one that took me almost all the way to work. Neat, eh? Well, this morning’s road to work beats that. Our destination is Castellane, about an hour south of our start point of Digne-les-Bains, and they’re joined by a section of the N85, also known as the Route Napoléon. Already I’ve picked up a tail, but happily it’s fellow judge Goodwin at the wheel of the slightly menacing Morgan Supersport.

Early on, the N85 meanders gently, sweeping through grand scenery blushed with early autumn colours, while distant mountains are handsomely rendered as if in a Tim Layzell painting. About halfway, after Barrême, the N85 is downgraded to the D4085 and soon meandering is replaced by demanding, the road climbing and looping back on itself.

The Revuelto ups its game effortlessly, flicking into the turns with mass-defying agility, powering away from each apex with an easy, solid delivery, V12 howling. What’s most striking is how assured, calm and confident the Lambo is and you can’t help but lean into this, raise your game and match its sangfroid, measuring your inputs to make strong progress feel like light work.