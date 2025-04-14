Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The Lamborghini Revuelto feels like an Audi R8, but that's no bad thing

It might be all-wheel drive, hybrid and more complex than ever, but the Revuelto proves that this isn’t always a recipe for reduced thrills

by: Sam Jenkins
14 Apr 2025

Electrification is one thing, but the introduction of all-wheel drive into each and every corner of the performance car world has drastically reshaped the landscape for good. While it might make for bigger numbers, it’s undoubtedly taken the edge off some of our favourite driver’s cars – thankfully, though, there are exceptions, as we discussed in evo podcast episode 16.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A total of 1001bhp from a triple-motor assisted 6.5-litre V12 put the Lamborghini Revuelto firmly within reach of through and through hypercars, but unlike some cars of its kind, it performs beyond the marketing brochure. As editor at large Richard Meaden and senior staff writer Yousuf Ashraf discovered in evo issue 333’s all-wheel drive mega test, it’s one of the greatest modern supercars we’ve seen.

> Lamborghini Revuelto review – a worthy successor to the Aventador?

Meaden said: ‘Given it's trying to blend the big V12 and electric motors while still keeping the car feeling neutral and rear biased, it's super impressive. What you put in is what you get. It reminds me of an Audi R8 actually, because they're the least all-wheel drive feeling cars aren't they? Always have been. You wouldn't know it's four-wheel drive.’ 

‘I think if you drove an Aventador it would feel like you're driving a 20 year old car even though it's actually only just been replaced, so I think if you wanted to put someone that's never been in any of those sorts of cars before, that would be the one that would give them a lot of the Countach, Diablo kind of raw propulsive energy, but then with all this refinement it's just a really really clever car.’

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Lamborghinis of old are chock full of character but they're far from scalpel sharp: ‘With older Lamborghinis there was a pause and then you lunged off down the road, and then you didn't really feel the need or want to go through a corner particularly quickly but the Revuelto gives you all of that excitement and then you can really enjoy pushing it through the corners as well, so it's a much more complete car but it doesn't seem to lose any of the old school thrill you would want to have in a V12.’

Electrification hasn’t dampened that trademark Lamborghini theatre, either, with Meaden adding: ‘...it sounds brilliant inside and out. It still has that kind of Lamborghini occasion that Ferrari seems to have forgotten how to do lately.’

Yousuf continued: ‘On a basic level it feels like everything I wished a Lamborghini was like when I was a kid, and I know the Aventador/Murcielago they weren't actually completely living up to that standard but this feels like everything's come together, and it's got the drama and the noise, you're in a crazy cabin and you can drive it really hard at the same time. It's got all of those elements.’

To listen to our findings from issue 333’s all-wheel drive test, watch episode 16 in full here, and get your copy in the evo shop.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

McLaren 750S 2025 review – less weight and more aggression for Woking’s blistering Ferrari 296 GTB fighter
McLaren 750S front
Reviews

McLaren 750S 2025 review – less weight and more aggression for Woking’s blistering Ferrari 296 GTB fighter

McLaren’s 750S is an evolution of the 720S it replaces, cherrypicking choice parts of the wild 765LT to create a McLaren best-of album on four wheels
14 Apr 2025
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale 2025 review – Modena's answer to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Reviews

Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale 2025 review – Modena's answer to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Maserati’s GT2 race car is a proven winner in the heat of competition; now comes the road-legal version. Can the GT2 Stradale capture the hardcore app…
11 Apr 2025
JCR’s Porsche 911 S/T turns the eCoty-winner to 11
JCR Porsche 911 ST
News

JCR’s Porsche 911 S/T turns the eCoty-winner to 11

British Porsche specialist JCR has developed a tuning package for the 911 S/T, turning our latest eCoty winner up a notch
9 Apr 2025
Ferrari SF90 Stradale (2019 – 2024) review – Maranello’s flawed 986bhp hyper hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Assetto Fiorano – slide
Reviews

Ferrari SF90 Stradale (2019 – 2024) review – Maranello’s flawed 986bhp hyper hybrid

Ferrari’s first production hybrid supercar was an ballistically quick device, if at times a difficult one to engage with
7 Apr 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro 2025 review – a four-seat Porsche 911 GT3 rival?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro – front
Reviews

Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro 2025 review – a four-seat Porsche 911 GT3 rival?

An extra shot of power, aero tweaks and massively powerful carbon-ceramic brakes are among changes that have turned the already excellent AMG GT into …
12 Apr 2025
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (992.1) Fast Fleet test – living with the 194mph coupe
evo Fast Fleet Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Long term tests

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (992.1) Fast Fleet test – living with the 194mph coupe

In GTS spec, with a manual gearbox and lightweight options, could our new 992 prove to be the perfect 911 daily driver?
10 Apr 2025
Driving the iconic Renault Sport Clio 172 – car pictures of the week
Renault Sport Clio 172 – front
Features

Driving the iconic Renault Sport Clio 172 – car pictures of the week

In issue 332 of evo, we revisit the brilliant Renault Sport Clio 172 – these are our favourite shots
13 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content