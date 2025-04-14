The Lamborghini Revuelto feels like an Audi R8, but that's no bad thing

Electrification is one thing, but the introduction of all-wheel drive into each and every corner of the performance car world has drastically reshaped the landscape for good. While it might make for bigger numbers, it’s undoubtedly taken the edge off some of our favourite driver’s cars – thankfully, though, there are exceptions, as we discussed in evo podcast episode 16.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A total of 1001bhp from a triple-motor assisted 6.5-litre V12 put the Lamborghini Revuelto firmly within reach of through and through hypercars, but unlike some cars of its kind, it performs beyond the marketing brochure. As editor at large Richard Meaden and senior staff writer Yousuf Ashraf discovered in evo issue 333’s all-wheel drive mega test, it’s one of the greatest modern supercars we’ve seen.

> Lamborghini Revuelto review – a worthy successor to the Aventador?

Meaden said: ‘Given it's trying to blend the big V12 and electric motors while still keeping the car feeling neutral and rear biased, it's super impressive. What you put in is what you get. It reminds me of an Audi R8 actually, because they're the least all-wheel drive feeling cars aren't they? Always have been. You wouldn't know it's four-wheel drive.’

‘I think if you drove an Aventador it would feel like you're driving a 20 year old car even though it's actually only just been replaced, so I think if you wanted to put someone that's never been in any of those sorts of cars before, that would be the one that would give them a lot of the Countach, Diablo kind of raw propulsive energy, but then with all this refinement it's just a really really clever car.’