The second-generation Urus too, was set to go full-EV but Lamborghini pivoted earlier this year, saying it would be a plug-in hybrid when it arrives in 2029. Its agility and hesitance to commit and ultimately invest a huge amount of money in cars that might not sell, looks astonishingly prescient now. Should Lamborghini eventually face a market that’s ready for an EV, it’ll be able to move quickly and leverage the development work its Group mates have already undertaken.

‘For the full electric cars, we have enough time to decide down the road and to make up our mind, if there’s something which is changing. We look into it in a very analytic way,’ CEO Stefan Winkelmann told us over dinner at the UK debut of the Fenomeno hypercar.

Ferrari by comparison, which has been even more profitable in 2025, is much further down the road, with the Elettrica set for introduction in 2026, for better or worse. Lamborghini will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on its introduction and crucially, how it's received. Ferrari has at least been clever in making the new e-building (where the Elettrica will be built) flexible, ready to adapt to production of combustion and hybrid as well as electric cars.

For now, Lamborghini’s great strength has been in its agility, versatility, and astute decision-making, learning from other's mistakes and presenting cars its customers actually want to buy. The Revuelto might be a hybrid but is still as jaw-dropping a loud, proud, V12-engined supercar as any of its flagships have ever been – potentially its very best. That car was sold out until the end of 2026 back at the beginning of last year…

The Urus is still a car for which there is more demand than supply – hybrid yes, but still with a V8 and still with monstrous performance and presence in equal measure. The Temerario is perhaps the most ambitious model of its new hybrid era, wielding an enormously potent twin-turbo V8 engine, albeit one that’s not as emotionally resonant as the old V10 (in spite of that 10,000rpm redline), in concert with the Revuelto’s hybrid system. All the same, they’re still sold out for over a year. Lamborghini has all its cards left to play and a healthy pot of cash still to invest.