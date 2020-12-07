Best Lamborghinis – the finest Ferrari fighters from Sant’Agata

Who would have thought a decade ago, shortly after the introduction of the Huracán, that in 2025 all Lamborghinis would be electrified and the Huracán’s successor would have more power than a McLaren P1? Such is progress and how times change in the motor industry.

Happily, we’ve had plenty of time behind the wheel of Lamborghini’s latest supercars (more so the Revuelto than the Temerario so far) to confirm that Lamborghini’s recent run of stellar form is showing no signs of slowing. The Temerario is one of the best to come out of Sant’Agata, as is its V12 big brother. Here they are counted among Lamborghini’s other greatest hits.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Trepidant is the word to describe all who like cars when they learned the next flagship Lamborghini would be electrified. That the Revuelto was to keep its screaming V12 – with a heightened 9500rpm redline no less – tempered some fears. Nevertheless, change on such a level is often feared when it comes to cars that have for so long traded so heavily on core unchanging tenets – drama, extroversion, attitude.

So was the Revuelto the true ‘Audified’ top-end Raging Bull enthusiasts have feared for over 25 years? In some ways, yes. It’s a far better car than the Aventador and Murciélago that precede it, in that it’s more usable, not as cantankerous in normal driving, more comfortable and better made. But it’ll still drop the jaws of all in view as you hit the start button or send the doors skyward. It’s still an awe-inspiring pinup… but where its predecessors were at times as lumpen and uncooperative at speed as they were around town, the Revuelto shocks and impresses every time you drive it.