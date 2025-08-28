Instead of a stick there were paddles behind the wheel to go up and down the gears, that we’re all too familiar with now but were still novel in 2001. All Murciélagos also featured Lamborghini’s viscous traction all-wheel drive system, which split power 30:70 front to rear in standard operating conditions.

Driving the Lamborghini Murciélago

‘Dynamically, it was a revelation, the most approachable V12 Lamborghini ever, and it came out top in a triple test with the new Aston Martin Vanquish and Ferrari 575 HGTC on the Route Napoléon. Then at eCoty it finished third behind the E46 BMW M3 and the winning Zonda C12‑S, Pagani getting its revenge.

‘Dickie has already refreshed his memory. ‘It’s all very much rooted in ’70s supercars, not 21st-century supercars,’ he says. ‘In the general operation of the car there’s a sort of unwieldiness and awkwardness that I found quite a surprise and really hard work after not very long in the car. Epic engine, obviously, and making allowances for the age and miles, but yeah, it leaves you pretty wide-eyed, to look at, to get in and the whole driving environment and the sound and the physicality of it.’

‘Door pointing skywards, you hop across the sill and drop down into a wide car, the massive windscreen seemingly near horizontal. The ergonomics don’t feel quite as natural as I recall, everything somewhat offset, and the seat lacks the adjustments for me to get comfy. That’s age for you, mine and the car’s. Turn the key and, Lordy, what an engine. ‘Buy the engine, get the rest of the car for free’ is often credited to Enzo Ferrari, but it’s just as true of a V12 Lamborghini because this motor is epic, the heart of the car, the dominant feature.

'There’s a proper resonant period at about 2500rpm, then it all cleans up, and when straight, well-sighted roads present themselves, the throttle goes to the stop. The V12 digs deep and the needle begins to climb the rev-counter, quickly… but every time it starts to get interesting, the engine stumbles. Turns out you have to press the TCS (traction control system) button to turn it off because it’s set very conservatively.

‘It’s a proper, full-on, blood-and-thunder noise when you go for the 7500rpm red line, and it’s a properly quick car too. The kerb weight helps; the Murci is a blend of ’60s welded spaceframe and 2000s carbonfibre, topped with aluminium bodywork that brings it in at 1660kg before fluids. In some respects the gearshift feels like it’s done all 300,000 miles, the way it slips effortlessly around the open gate as if all the edges have been smoothed away, but you still have to finesse it. The car will let you know if you don’t get it just right, grinding gears barking in your hand.