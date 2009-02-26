Beneath the skin the appeal is stronger still. The M division worked hard to create a stable, highly responsive platform for the E46 M3. The front suspension featured a wider track with unique lower arms, bearings and stiffer bushings, reinforced with a bracing thrust plate to increase rigidity. There are also new steering knuckles, modified wheel bearings, and the subframe was taken from the 3-series Convertible for added strength. The steering ratio is slightly quicker than normal models at 15.4:1. The changes are similarly thorough at the driven wheels. The rear axle is housed within an uprated subframe with a V-brace to locate it to the main structure, features a wider track, and the upper and lower arms utilise rose joints instead of rubber bushings. That Variable M Differential works by detecting differing wheel speeds, at which point a shear pump develops pressure in a silicon viscous fluid and directs it at a multi-disc clutch to transfer torque to the wheel with the better traction.

The pure joy of the E46 M3 in full flow is still out of reach. The ride is generally nicely controlled but the old vertical bounce (which is much more pronounced on non-CS or CSL models fitted with 19-inch wheels) still rears up at times and can make this lithe-looking car feel a shade heavier than expected. However, the glaring dynamic weak link is the steering. The CSL and CS adopted a faster rack (with a ratio of 14.5:1) and this standard car illustrates why that decision was taken. Despite fantastic underlying agility and accuracy, the size of steering input required to get the M3 into a corner is a surprise and blunts a bit of the sharpness you’d hope to find. Did I mention the brakes are crap?

Yet for all that, the M3 really is a riotously fun car to drive. Although this is quickly turning into a love letter to that straight-six engine, it’s important to understand not only how special the S54 is, but how its power delivery is such a key driver of the car’s dynamics. With no turbochargers in sight, there isn’t a big slug of torque for the rear axle to try to contain. Instead – and this is also thanks to the M Differential – there is fantastic traction, allowing you to adopt a high-energy, highly committed driving style.