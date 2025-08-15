Lamborghini was ‘scared’ to go hybrid, but has the gamble paid off?

Not only does it happen to be one of the most thrilling new supercars to drive on the market, one glance at the used market makes it clear that Lamborghini’s doing something right. The Revuelto sold out immediately (for a limited time) and each and every example is still selling at over list price. The same can’t be said for some of its direct rivals, but why so?

Primarily, the naturally aspirated V12. Other manufacturers have had to make do with an unfortunate combination of downsized engines, forced induction and now, hybrid technology, but Lamborghini held off on all but the latter. As a result, it’s been able to maintain the character of its previous flagship cars, only extracting the performance benefits of hybrid drive in the process. Ortenzi said: ‘... because we combined this [hybrid tech] with a naturally aspirated V12, you can guarantee the emotion is there, we have our way and we know what we want to do there.’

Of course, given the Lamborghini customer base, there have been a good number that have specifically requested cars without hybrid assistance regardless, but Ortenzi said: ‘... now we are not receiving any more of these requests, because if you drive the car once you are convinced. These things spread to the customer base.’

Speaking about the future of the Revuelto and incoming derivatives, Ortenzi said that due to the relatively small size of the company and the huge amount of work involved in the Revuelto’s initial development: ‘... we have to do things step by step. We are convinced now that the best possible choice in this segment is what we did, so we are convinced we are fine, we don’t need to rush anything.’

It’s for this reason that Lamborghini’s new €3m Fenomeno special, featuring a derivative of the same plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain as the Revuelto, sold out before it was even launched – other manufacturers have not seen the same success. The firm's careful management of supply despite huge demand will likely play a significant role, with only 29 examples of this new special to hit the road.

Regardless of Lamborghini’s business acumen, it’s clear that natural aspiration still has its place...

