Was it a mistake to include a Land Rover in a test amongst flagship supercars?

When we catch up with the team in the supermarket car park to secure today’s lunch ingredients (ham, cheese and baguettes; we had cheese, baguettes and ham the previous day and have baguettes, cheese and ham planned for tomorrow) I’m fearing the worst and spend a few moments making some notes in an attempt to avoid eye contact with James. He’s already heading for the Ferrari’s door as I try to look busy. He waits politely. I can’t hide in the 12 Cilindri any longer, swing its door open and wait for the ‘Stu, I don’t think we should include the Defender’ argument. It doesn’t come.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘Hah! That was brilliant. What a ridiculous car. But in a good way. I certainly didn’t expect it to be like that.’ And that’s an eCoty drive. The unexpected, the surreal, and the rewarding. Obviously it can go the other way, but when it’s a positive experience like this, it drives home how the thrill of driving is delivered in so many different ways by so many different cars. And that sometimes the best seat in the house isn’t within the car itself, but from the one behind. Following the show, absorbed by the performance playing out ahead. For me, a front-row seat witnessing the skill required to understand an unfamiliar car on an unfamiliar road was worth the months of planning, the logistics calls, the early starts, late finishes and multiple daily stand-offs with automated self-service petrol pumps.

As you’ll have read, this was one of the tightest midfield results for years, with the Vanquish in ninth less than a point behind the BMW in fifth. Any of them could have moved up or down a couple of places and the result would have still felt fair. Five very different cars that were proving near-impossible to split; JB and Henry simply couldn’t, with both awarding the same score to the Corvette and Aston. Yousuf was tied in even greater knots, scoring M2 CS, Supersport and Vanquish identically.

And the Revuelto’s unanimous victory? It only happens to truly special cars, which is exactly what the Lamborghini is.

This story was first featured in evo issue 341.