News

£18k off a Land Rover Defender Octa – save 12 percent on the best super SUV

In a world of £300k Ferrari Purosangues and the £210k Aston Martin DBX S, this Defender Octa looks like great value

by: Ethan Jupp
2 Oct 2025
Defender Octa

Even before Land Rover’s factory shut down due to a cyber attack, by all accounts, it couldn’t build enough of its latest SVO models, the Range Rover Sport SV and latterly the Defender Octa. The rollout of these cars was very clever, with the first batch of cars limited to ‘Edition 1’ models, at the highest price with the highest equipment specification. Then in the case of the Range Rover came the Edition 2, then it went live for what we’d call general ordering. The Defender’s rollout hasn’t been quite so staggered with depreciated tiny miles cars now already available on the used market.

Look to Land Rover’s configurator and the 626bhp BMW M5-powered Defender is listed as costing from £148,045. There are cars available however, for almost £20k off that, if you’re happy with the car that was first registered in March, with a couple of thousand miles on the clock. 

> Find a deal on a new Defender Octa here

So no, this £129,960-mile car available at Lloyd Land Rover York isn’t exactly new with 2784 miles under its wheels but given the Ferrari Purosangue that’s over double the price of a new Octa, and the £210k Aston Martin DBX S, it almost looks good like good value.

Defender Octa

We’re huge fans of the Defender Octa. It’s arguably the best of the super SUVs, erring towards its natural utilitarian capability rather than being pushed for rigidity, road and track performance. Its 6D Dynamic suspension system with its hydraulic cross-linking has been recalibrated to suit this character. 

In Octa mode the car really rolls, but by the same token will dispatch the kind of pothole that could induce the unplanned rolling disassembly of a Lamborghini Urus, without you feeling it. Not to mention, then be capable of bounding up a rutted hillside at motorway speeds like a Baja buggy with number plates. There’s an authenticity to it and a depth of engineering and a quality of execution that you feel from the moment you get going.

Of course for the maximum off-road capability, you need the most serious tyre option. This car comes with the most road-focused 22-inch wheels and Michelin tyres, rather than the all-season or the Goodyear Wrangler ‘advanced all-terrain’ tyre that limits the top speed to 130mph. But it's still a hell of a thing all the same 

