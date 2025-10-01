Aston Martin DBX S review – beating Ferrari's Purosangue to the top of the class

You want an ultra-high performance SUV? You’re in luck, because the choice is plentiful from every corner of the market and from seemingly every brand you can think of. From Alfa Romeo to Range Rover, there’s more options when it comes to 2+ton/500+bhp four-wheel drive behemoths than there are sports cars. Or hot hatches. Pretty much anything really. And now we’ve driven the latest addition: the Aston Martin DBX S, all £210,000, 717bhp of it.

It hasn’t taken long for Aston Martin’s current CEO, Adrian Hallmark (the fourth since Lawrence Stroll took a controlling interest in the company), to implement his plan for broadening the brand’s product portfolio. Already announced for 2026 is the Vantage S, with the DB12 S shortly to follow, and ahead of their arrival comes the DBX S. It’s based on the 707 but is not a replacement for it nor the original 540bhp DBX, which launched in 2020 and drifted from the price list at the tail end in 2024.

Hallmark wants to offer Aston Martin’s customers more choice, providing a line-up on a par with those of its rivals. Therefore, just as Bentley and Porsche customers have the choice between various flavours of Cayenne and Bentayga, Aston Martin has joined the party by creating a more powerful, more focused, and yes, more expensive model to sit above the DBX707.

Five years on and there’s still a presence to the DBX that few rivals this side of Ferrari’s Purosangue can match. Changes to the S are light, including a new front splitter and rear diffuser, with the exhausts now stacked vertically within the latter. There are also some new side sills, but when finished in gloss black they look a little cheap, drawing your eye to the sizable gaps between each individual piece of the bodykit.