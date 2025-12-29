Skoda Fabia 130 review – 175bhp hot hatch to battle the Mini Cooper S

The small hot hatch market has been looking a little barren of late but Skoda’s wading back in for 2026 with the £29,995 Fabia 130. Ford’s Fiesta ST and Hyundai’s i20N have followed the Renault Sport Clio and Peugeot 208 GTi in bowing out, but the 175bhp Fabia 130, a replacement for the long-discontinued Fabia vRS in all but name, is here to take on the Mini Cooper S and Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Though a celebration of Skoda’s 130th birthday and a nod to the classic 130 RS rally car, I’ll bet you assumed the Fabia 130 has 130bhp. Nope. It’s actually got 175bhp, and a very useful 184lb ft. The name, then, does it a bit of a marketing disservice in the uphill struggle that is justifying £29,995 (only £1420 less than the 204bhp Polo GTI) for a Skoda Fabia.

The Polo GTI is the obvious car for comparison, though key mechanical differences mean the Fabia 130 isn’t a Czech re-skin of Wolfsburg’s smallest remaining performance car. There is no EA888 2-litre turbo motor, the Fabia instead using a fettled version of the 1.5 TSI unit, the EA211 Evo2. The extra power comes courtesy of a tweaked engine map increasing boost from the variable-turbine-geometry turbocharger.

Hardware changes are intended to improve durability, given the 130’s more enthusiastic use case, and include hardened roller-rocker arm pins, charge air pipes and an intake manifold made of more heat-resistant plastics, plus a chunkier vibration damper. The new parts aren’t bespoke, rather borrowed from other more powerful versions of the EA211 not usually found in Fabias. Nonetheless, the 175bhp EA211 is exclusive to the 130.

Certainly bespoke is the new rear exhaust muffler, with acoustic flaps and easily removable decorative tailpipes. There’s no manual ’box, the Fabia 130 instead making do with the ubiquitous seven-speed DSG, complete with a bit of sporty mapping work. There’s also a more lenient middle setting for the ESC.