How the Skoda vRS Estate passes Henry Catchpole's crucial airport test

The first Fast Fleet car that I could really call my own was a Mk5 Golf GTI back in 2005. White, three-door, manual, cloth interior and 18-inch Monza alloys that needed to give kerbs an extra-wide berth. I loved it and it established The Airport Test.

On landing late at night, probably on the wrong side of London, and faced with a long journey of overnight roadwork diversions to tackle, the GTI was the perfect car to get into. Welcoming and stress free, yet interesting enough to make the last few miles through deserted lanes entertaining. Negotiating passport control and baggage reclaim was infinitely soothed by the thought of settling into that tartan-clad interior.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> Skoda Fabia 130 review – 175bhp hot hatch to battle the Mini Cooper S

Well, as you can tell by this month’s slightly reduced mileage, the Octavia has spent two separate spells parked patiently and thus been subjected to The Airport Test a couple of times. And it’s passed. The green giant is a car I really look forward to returning to.

Heathrow to home after an overnight from Denver was shrugged off in considerably more comfort than I’d found during a sleepless night in seat 19A of a Boeing Dreamliner. And tonight, I’ve just survived the twin evils of the M25 and M1 after dropping a Mazda RX‑7 (FD generation) back to its home. The cabin of this pre-facelift vRS is a relaxing and reassuring place to spend time, even when you’re stationary, for reasons unknown, somewhere near Dartford.