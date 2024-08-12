I live with a Skoda Octavia vRS to find out if it's the ultimate £40k Q-car

In the 1985 John Hughes film Weird Science, two teenage misfits use a supercomputer to create their ideal woman. Different times, ask your dad, etc. Fast-forward 40 years, and if you asked that same machine to spit out a car for where I am in life right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if the result looked a lot like the Skoda Octavia vRS.

Perhaps I should clarify that I’m saying this as a middle-aged man with two nearly grown-up kids and a modest household income. If money were no object, I’d be opting for a Porsche 911 S/T, thank you very much. But let me explain why the Skoda wins in the real world.

Size matters. Not too big, not too small. I need a car that’s practical enough to haul various family members around the country and one that can reliably ferry my youngest to swimming galas, training sessions, and day trips with his mates. So, five doors and a large boot, please.

Although I generally avoid talking boot sizes on these pages – this is evo after all – it’s impossible to ignore here. For a car of its size, the Octavia’s is enormous: well-shaped, deep, and genuinely useful. Meanwhile the cabin is properly spacious too, with generous legroom front and rear.