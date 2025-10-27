Launching an all-new coupé in 2025 is a brave move. Nevermind discretionary cars with slender use cases, the day-to-day stuff simply isn’t selling in the volumes carmakers would like. So why isn’t Honda nervous about introducing the Prelude?

Firstly, it doesn’t intend to sell that many, with Honda UK having plans to shift fewer than 1000 examples over the next two years. Volume was never the point, rather the Prelude serves as an object of desire, at the head of Honda’s range, where once the Civic Type R and NSX sat, though how fit it is to fill their shoes is up for debate. Secondly, because these kinds of cars don’t trouble the sales charts, pickings are slim. So maybe serial Audi TT buyers looking for a new alternative now their beloved Golf based coupé has gone, might look to the handsome Prelude with curiosity.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At £40,995 it’s TT-alike in its pricing too and with (just) 181bhp and 232lb ft from its 2-litre hybrid powertrain, TT-alike in its performance offering too. Honda says this car’s main (though far from direct) ‘rival’ is BMW’s 220i, which is cheaper (£39,070) and is more powerful (184bhp).

It’s a handsome thing, the Prelude, so it’s definitely worth a look in the literal sense. This is a car in visual contrast to the Predator-faced FK8 Type R of a few years ago and you’d be right in wondering if a dainty minimalistic coupé is up to the job of filling the shoes of a supercar or a touring car for the road. Nonetheless, it is pretty and elegant from the right angles, with great proportions and considered lines, its styling inside and out inspired by engineless gliders.