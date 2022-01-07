We’re certainly not short of hypercars in the 21st Century, but the introduction of a brand new supercar designed from the ground-up by the world’s largest car manufacturer is a rarity. Unheard of in fact. That’s what makes this moment particularly significant, with Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiling its all-new flagship GR GT. Revealed at an exclusive event held at the Fuji Speedway in Japan, I sat down with the engineering team responsible for the car to hear all its secrets (and its new V8).

Until recently, this car was little more than an exotic prototype with only the internet rumour mill suggesting what it was. An official, albeit camouflaged, outing at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed further stoked the rumour mill, but Toyota remained typically tight-lipped as to precisely what we were looking at. Now, all has been revealed.

As is immediately clear, this is not a car that follows the typical supercar formula. Developed by Gazoo racing (hence GR GT), it was developed as a ‘race car for the road’, and while this phrase is thrown around an awful lot these days, the GR GT takes this quite literally. An FIA GT3-spec variant has been launched alongside the road car, with both developed in tandem to optimise the development of the road as its racing sibling took shape.