It’s been almost a year since we first saw the mysterious mid-engined GR Yaris M make its debut as a test bed for Toyota’s new high-performance engine. Now we have an even clearer picture of what Toyota has in store for this exciting new power plant, as we spent time with the minds behind it in Japan.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Gazoo Racing-developed 2-litre G20E is a derivative of the 1.6-litre G16E three-cylinder seen in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, but this time Toyota’s gone for four-cylinders. Why move away from three-cylinders in today’s world of downsizing? Toyota says that while the three-cylinder was great for torque and efficiency, the additional damping and software tweaks required to mask the harsh vibrations inherent to a three-cylinder made them hard to justify.

> Toyota GR Corolla is now even more capable, and UK-bound?

While Toyota’s also hard at work developing a new naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder for use in its more ordinary hybrid offerings, this high performance 2-litre will come with a turbocharger to give it an output of around 400bhp. This output puts it in-line with Mercedes-AMG’s 415bhp M139 four-cylinder as one of the highest specific output four-cylinder engines on the market, and Toyota’s not planning to stop there.