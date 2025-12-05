The V8-powered GR GT3 race car is Toyota's cure for 'the pain of humiliation'

Having been built as a ‘race car for the road’, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Toyota’s new flagship GR GT supercar is available in track-only form. This is no mere track day special though, as it’s built specifically to FIA GT3 regulations to compete in the very top class of GT racing for customers 'who want to win races' – good thing they didn’t develop it for those who don’t.

The introduction of a brand new flagship supercar from Toyota is exciting enough, but a new GT3 car of any kind isn’t a common occurrence. Named ‘GR GT3’, we’ll see it go up against the likes of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT3 and mid-engined alternatives like the Ferrari 296 GT3 when it makes its track debut as soon as next year.

> The Toyota GR GT is a V8, rear-wheel drive Aston Martin Vantage rival

Precise specs aren’t yet known, but we do know that it will be based around the same powertrain and bespoke aluminium architecture as the road car. In road-going GR GT form you get Toyota’s all-new 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 paired with hybrid assistance for an output of at least 641bhp. Hybrid assistance is stripped from the racer to make it pure-combustion, and given the restriction of FIA GT3 regulations it will be restricted to between 500 and 600bhp depending on Balance of Performance.