The launch of a lightweight BMW M3 back in 2003 - the now iconic and appreciating CSL - was big news. When the E46 M3 CSL hit the streets, there were gasps. Here was a hardcore statement of intent. Here was a car designed to rescue the M3’s track-evolved credibility following the disappointingly tubby E36 years.

Just 1383 CSLs were made for the world, with 422 right-hand-drive examples coming to the UK, split between 316 silver cars and 106 black cars. Lighter, more focused, more hardcore, we've adored the E46 M3 CSL in spite of its flaws during our numerous encounters with it over the years. It surely set the tone for the following generations of hardcore track-focused BMW M cars and is now the definitive Bavarian modern classic.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

S54 engine tweaked to 355bhp and 273lb ft

SMG automated manual ‘box the only option

110kg lighter than the standard E46 M3

The regular M3’s 3.2-litre S54 straight-six developed 338bhp at 7900rpm. For the CSL the motor was enhanced, with a carbonfibre airbox, larger diameter inlet manifolds and reprofiled camshafts. The result was 355bhp and 273lb ft – far from a dramatic uplift but one felt more keenly thanks to the CSL’s 110kg weight loss.

The drop in mass was contributed to by a carbonfibre roof and rear diffuser, aluminium doors, lightweight carbon interior trim, bucket seats and a plastic bootlid. The boot floor was thinner, as was the sound deadening, glass and material used for the exhaust. Even the radio and air conditioning were not standard-fit in the name of cutting weight.