Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series review – the definitive AMG hot rod

There’s so much to love about the CLK63 AMG Black Series, but if you’re looking for one thing that defines it – and tells you all you need to know about the enthusiasts who developed it – it’s the button on the dashboard marked ‘ESP’ (Electronic Stability Program). Press it and instantly a small yellow warning triangle appears in the instrument binnacle, indicating that traction and stability control are off. There’s no press and hold and count to three, no two-stage ‘are you sure?’ unshackling process. Simply prod the button and it’s your right foot controlling what the 6.2-litre, 500bhp V8 delivers to the rear tyres.

For anyone who loves oversteer the results are as glorious as they are predictable… especially in the wet. It would be accurate to say I’m a bit of a fan of opposite lock and although the sun was shining when I collected the CLK, within an hour it was raining. It was also chucking it down when I took it back four days later, the long way, via some favourite back roads. And I loved every mile, every cheeky little slide, every big twist of opposite lock and sideways yard, every gentle weave induced by over-speeding wheels on the straights, and every exultant bellow of V8 as 6.2 litres was uncorked and traction was broken. The Black Series CLK is the absolute essence of AMG, circa 2007.

Despite the somewhat conservative nature of its parent company, AMG’s character was bountiful in even its earliest production cars for Mercedes. In fact, in models such as the SL55 AMG of 2002, the tuner’s character streamed out like water from a machine-gunned water butt. In large part this was thanks to the AMG-developed, supercharged 5.4-litre V8, which delivered a deep V8 rumble and 493bhp, making the SL55 Mercedes’ most powerful production car ever at the time.