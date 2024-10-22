You need to be careful on the wettest parts of the track, though, because while the scantly treaded Michelins work up to a point, when grip falls away it does so very quickly. Suddenly your confidence ebbs, and it takes a few corners to edge back up to the limit. Schneider has a couple of ‘moments’ in the Pro ahead. He says the car is much more progressive on Pilot Sport 5s in this kind of weather, but for me part of the problem is that the steering is numb in your hands, forcing you to drive on your wits rather than feel.

Don’t take this to mean that the GT63 Pro isn’t mightily effective on a damp track, because it absolutely is. Traction is excellent, it’s rock-steady at speed and you can lap very quickly without much effort. It’s just that squeezing the last bit of performance from it requires a bit of a leap, and some understanding of how the four-wheel drive works. When power overcomes grip at the rear you need to settle into the slide and maintain a constant throttle, keeping your corrections to a minimum and allowing the electronics to figure out where to send the torque.

When the track dries out and the Cup 2 Rs warm up, the GT63 Pro is devastating. That positive turn-in is even sharper, and you can work the throttle harder and earlier with much more confidence. Sport mode for the ESC really helps the balance, too, freeing up the engine in the traction zones to energise the rear where the nose would normally edge wide. The V8 doesn’t rumble like an AMG engine of old (the noise is strangely synthetic from inside the cabin) but it’s tractable enough to allow you to drive out of slow corners on the edge of grip, with you retaining control of any slip angles. Its delivery is explosive but not unmanageably so, and given the momentum you’re already carrying into braking zones, you never want more. The brakes themselves, meanwhile, have great power and endurance, but slowing this much mass from high speed can be physical and intense.