Drop into the comfortable and supportive driver’s seat, press the start button, and the instruments that come up in the digital dash take some moments to decipher and digest.

As road cars go, this has to be one of the most complex. There are the numerous switches on the four horizontal spars of the steering wheel and two mode switches hanging from the wheel’s centre, one for the drive mode, the other for quick access to damper settings and AMG presets. Then there’s the massive flat screen that looks like a home computer monitor turned on end and leant up against the centre console. This is packed with all the functions they couldn’t fit elsewhere, of which there are many. If you struggle to know which drawer the detergent goes into in your washing machine, this car will give you the heebie-jeebies.

There are various options for the digital instrument display, one of which brings up a set of traditional instruments – simple round speedo and tacho with needles. All you have to do is find the right menu, then sub-menu and scroll through the options.

Price and rivals

The fastest, most potent and also the heaviest AMG GT yet created leaves one conflicted. It’s an impressive performance car but not a great driver’s car. Thing is, both the steering and the brakes feel like tuning issues that you imagine could be resolved relatively easily. They wouldn’t transform the GT into a compelling and tactile driver’s car, but they would certainly help it feel a little less bulky and a bit more wieldy.

Ultimately, the mass of this hybrid AMG GT is inescapable and affects the car’s appeal but, as with the new BMW M5, if we want to keep enjoying big-capacity V8s like this, hybrid looks like the best option. If you’re making technical comparisons, the new M5 and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid are most alike this AMG but, of course, are very much not its actual rivals.

Like the 911 Turbo, this £186,290 AMG GT63 S E Performance occupies the waystation between supercar, sports car and grand tourer, facing off against everything from the Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari Amalfi and McLaren Artura to the Bentley Continental GT and Maserati GranTurismo. The AMG is vastly more potent than all of them, if not as rewarding to drive as some and not as plush a luxury car as others. An 800bhp jack of all trades, if not a master of any. For £50k less, a GT55 might be the GT63 S E Performance’s most formidable alternative.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance specs