Mercedes-AMG GT 63 v Porsche 911 Turbo S: all-wheel drive GTs go head-to-head

> 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE63 spied – V8 all but confirmed

Now there are a host of practical EVs with performance that can effortlessly match the snail-supplemented 911 icon. Some of them even have Porsche and Turbo badges on. There are other family challengers too, because where once there was clear water between a Carrera 4S and a Turbo in terms of performance, now it feels like the cheaper car is nipping harder on the heels of the Turbo than ever before. And both have turbos.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Anyway, as a reminder of what our Aventurine Green incarnation of 911 HUL is bringing to the table, the Turbo S’s 3745cc flat-six produces 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque, which it sends through an eight-speed PDK gearbox and reins in with carbon-ceramic brakes. The all-wheel drive (PTM in Porsche parlance) is via a central multi-plate clutch with an e-diff at the rear. In addition to the £180,600 base price, this car also has £5k of Heritage Design Package, £3k of other sundry design tweaks, £2500 of sports exhaust, £1385 of adaptive cruise control and £842 of Park Assist with Surround View, taking the total to the best part of £194,000.

In the Selenite Grey corner is the new Mercedes-AMG GT63 4Matic+ Premium Plus. And despite the long-winded name (which reads like a combination of a laptop and an aeroplane seat), this £164,905 model is actually the standard trim for the 63 (Ultimate and Launch Edition being the pricier options). Not that it is exactly sparse on the spec; we’re simply doing without carbon-ceramic brakes and a fixed rear wing.

Under the bonnet is the familiar M177 4-litre, turbocharged V8 (albeit better cooled and slightly freer breathing) putting out slightly less power than the Porsche at 577bhp but an identical 590lb ft of torque through an MCT nine-speed automatic transmission. This gearbox is now mounted just behind the engine as opposed to the old GT’s transaxle layout, shifting the weight distribution from 47:53 to 54:46. Also unlike the previous AMG GT, this new car sends the power to all four wheels through an electro-mechanically controlled clutch teamed with an e-diff at the rear.