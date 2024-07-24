Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 2025 review – testing the fastest AMG ever

Drop into the comfortable and supportive driver’s seat, press the start button, and the instruments that come up in the digital dash take some moments to decipher and digest. As road cars go, this has to be one of the most complex. There are the numerous switches on the four horizontal spars of the steering wheel and two mode switches hanging from the wheel’s centre, one for the drive mode, the other for quick access to damper settings and AMG presets. Then there’s the massive flat screen that looks like a home computer monitor turned on end and leant up against the centre console. This is packed with all the functions they couldn’t fit elsewhere, of which there are many. If you struggle to know which drawer the detergent goes into in your washing machine, this car will give you the heebie-jeebies.

There are various options for the digital instrument display, one of which brings up a set of traditional instruments – simple round speedo and tacho with needles. All you have to do is find the right menu, then sub-menu and scroll through the options. There are multiple drive modes, too. Left to its own devices, the GT starts in EV mode, a short, rich and meaningful boot-up sound announcing it’s ready to go. It has adequate in-town pace in this mode, accelerating and decelerating with an appealing electrical whine, and once the battery has drained, the V8 kicks in with its classic off-beat rumble. At lower speeds, the slightly ethereal sounds of the hybrid drivetrain interplay with the woofle of the V8, giving an intriguing and appealing soundscape.

The ride seems good. The GT is equipped with AMG’s semi-active roll control, which dispenses with anti-roll bars and should allow the wheels to articulate more freely over bumps in a straight line, improving comfort. Road noise seems well suppressed too, though this first drive is in Germany, which generally has some of the finest road surfaces, so it’s hard to be definitive about either aspect.