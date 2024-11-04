Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) v Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro – battle of the road-racers

Slowly out into the mist and the Pro feels firm and reactive underneath you. The bonnet is long and broad, stretching out of sight, yet the steering is quite light and responsive. You’re again reminded that all the weight is behind the front axle so the nose can turn with startling speed. There is also a curious sensation from the rear-wheel steering at low speed, as though the rear tyres need more air in them.

The intimidation factor certainly remains when you’re on the move, especially if you venture onto smaller rural roads or through tight towns. At 2007mm wide, the GT R Pro is 127mm wider than the GT3 RS. It is also 68mm wider than a standard AMG GT, 108mm wider than an S-class, 9mm wider than a Bentley Bentayga and just 11mm narrower than a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. It is w-i-d-e. Although at 4551mm long it is 6mm shorter than the 911.

After a few miles along the top of the moor, we drop down out of the mist and through a village (breathe in!). Watching Nick pilot the GT3 RS through the streets I’m struck by how purposeful the RS looks even compared to the GT R. For a start, I’m sure that rear wing gets bigger every time I see one. It really does look as though it’s been pinched straight from a pitlane on a race weekend. Then there are the pressure-relieving vents over the front wheels, which have been aped by others since but, with their curved trailing edge like an apostrophe’s tail, have never been bettered for beauty – certainly not by the Pro’s rather slapped-on slits.

I’ve seen this particular RS before (it’s a non-Weissach Pack example) but the last time I clapped eyes on it there were black graphics down the side. For some reason they have been removed and I can’t decide whether I like the naked ‘Gen 1’ look more. What a relief I don’t have the money to pressure me into such tricky decisions! For what it’s worth, if I was buying a GT R Pro then I would certainly go without the sill stripes and the off-centre one down the bonnet and over the roof. There is, after all, plenty to look at already with all the carbonfibre aero addenda.