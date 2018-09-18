From the moment you turn the wheel into the corner the SVJ feels surprisingly agile, and it’s worth taking a moment to finesse your inputs at this point because driving the SVJ only requires small inputs most of the time. Traction out of the corners is equally impressive, but it’s the balance of the car that really makes it so enjoyable. If you’ve gone in too hot into a corner a small lift of the throttle has a surprisingly large influence on the trajectory of the car, without it feeling nervous.

There’s rarely a feeling of the engine’s weight threatening to overtake the front – in slow and medium speed corners, at least. Near its limits it’s surely still a car that demands the utmost of respect, but there’s always the invisible safety net of the ESP system to rely on. Indeed, so deft is its operation that the ‘Ring lap time was recorded with some of its assistance left in place.

Yet the most encapsulating thing about the SVJ is that even on road, beyond these incredibly high limits there’s an approachable nature to the chassis and the balance keyed into it despite the locomotive-sized powertrain only inches away from the driver’s seat. It’s not so much a job to get the nose locked in – the steering is so sharp, precise and fast that it’s purchase is always dependable – but start augmenting the rear with the V12 and it’ll instantly neutralise, giving you options into and out of the corner. That the engine is also so acutely responsive helps with the intimidation factor, but over rotate the rears and the rear will swing subtly and swiftly at lower speeds and the SVJ could almost be called playful. Without an inherent sense of momentum to worry about, these low speed antics make it all the more tempting to take liberties, again, and again, and again.

Living with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Five months in a hardcore V12 Lamborghini would be wild in itself, without that period taking place during the pandemic over winter

It’s often said that today’s supercars are perfectly useable machines, that you could drive one every day if you wanted to. Which begs the question, if you could, why wouldn’t you? As I climbed aboard our latest Fast Fleet arrival for its maiden voyage with evo, it felt like I was about to find out.