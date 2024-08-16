The new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is a £200k tribute to the 930 Turbo

To mark the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo, Porsche has unveiled a new 992-based special edition that takes cues from historic models in the lineage. Called the 911 Turbo 50 Years, the model will be limited to 1974 units – referencing the first year of Turbo production – and costs £200,600 apiece.

The 50 Years takes the 992.1 Turbo S as a base, with a 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged (of course) flat-six developing the same 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque as the standard car. This propels it from 0-62mph in 2.7sec, with drive sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The 50 Years comes as standard with a PTV Plus torque vectoring system, sports exhaust, PASM suspension and ceramic brakes, along with a host of cosmetic upgrades to distinguish it from other 992 Turbos.

Vinyl graphics on the exterior are a nod to the 911 RSR Turbo show car on display at Frankfurt in 1973, with a grey rear wing, rear apron and intake paying homage to historic Turbos. Elsewhere, darkened ‘Turbonite’ trim features on the engine cover, fuel cap, Porsche badges, ‘Turbo 50’ logo and Exclusive Design wheels.

Inside, the Turbo 50 Years gets classic style tartan trim on the seats and door panels, with further Turbonite accents on the seat belts and stitching. Illuminated Turbo 50 kickplates come as standard too, as well as Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with logos embroidered into the headrests. Customers can take the retro theme further with the optional Heritage Design package, which adds 1964-style Porsche crests, exterior roundels and green instruments inside, as well as extended leather trim.

The Turbo 50 Years is available to order now, with first deliveries scheduled for autumn. Each of the 1974 customers will be offered a unique Porsche Design watch with Turbo 50 design elements to match their car.