Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is a £200k tribute to the 930 Turbo

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo, and Porsche is celebrating with a limited-run 992 Turbo S

by: Yousuf Ashraf
16 Aug 2024
Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years – front8

To mark the 50th anniversary of the 911 Turbo, Porsche has unveiled a new 992-based special edition that takes cues from historic models in the lineage. Called the 911 Turbo 50 Years, the model will be limited to 1974 units – referencing the first year of Turbo production – and costs £200,600 apiece. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 50 Years takes the 992.1 Turbo S as a base, with a 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged (of course) flat-six developing the same 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque as the standard car. This propels it from 0-62mph in 2.7sec, with drive sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The 50 Years comes as standard with a PTV Plus torque vectoring system, sports exhaust, PASM suspension and ceramic brakes, along with a host of cosmetic upgrades to distinguish it from other 992 Turbos. 

Vinyl graphics on the exterior are a nod to the 911 RSR Turbo show car on display at Frankfurt in 1973, with a grey rear wing, rear apron and intake paying homage to historic Turbos. Elsewhere, darkened ‘Turbonite’ trim features on the engine cover, fuel cap, Porsche badges, ‘Turbo 50’ logo and Exclusive Design wheels. 

Inside, the Turbo 50 Years gets classic style tartan trim on the seats and door panels, with further Turbonite accents on the seat belts and stitching. Illuminated Turbo 50 kickplates come as standard too, as well as Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with logos embroidered into the headrests. Customers can take the retro theme further with the optional Heritage Design package, which adds 1964-style Porsche crests, exterior roundels and green instruments inside, as well as extended leather trim. 

The Turbo 50 Years is available to order now, with first deliveries scheduled for autumn. Each of the 1974 customers will be offered a unique Porsche Design watch with Turbo 50 design elements to match their car.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The Lamborghini Temerario is a 10,000rpm V8 Huracán successor with hypercar power
Lamborghini Temerario
News

The Lamborghini Temerario is a 10,000rpm V8 Huracán successor with hypercar power

Over a decade since the Huracán made its debut, Lamborghini has unveiled its hybrid V8 replacement at Monterey Car Week in California 
16 Aug 2024
The Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale is a stripped back, aero-honed Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival
Maserati GT2 Stradale – front
News

The Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale is a stripped back, aero-honed Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival

Maserati has taken inspiration from its GT2 racing project to turn the MC20 into a track car – should Porsche be worried?
16 Aug 2024
Tuthill’s new GT One is the Porsche 911 GT1 reincarnated
Tuthill GT One – pictures
News

Tuthill’s new GT One is the Porsche 911 GT1 reincarnated

Historic Porsche specialist Tuthill is getting in on the reimagined game, revealing the GT One at Monterey Car Week
16 Aug 2024
Driving Singer’s stunning Porsche 911 Turbo restomod – car pictures of the week
Singer 911 Turbo – front
Features

Driving Singer’s stunning Porsche 911 Turbo restomod – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we sample Singer’s latest Porsche 911 restomod – a carbon-bodied tribute to the 930 Turbo
11 Aug 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda Octavia vRS (Mk4) Fast Fleet test – six months in the £30,000 Q‑car
evo Fast Fleet Skoda Octavia vRS (Mk4)
Long term tests

Skoda Octavia vRS (Mk4) Fast Fleet test – six months in the £30,000 Q‑car

After over 6000 miles in the hands of staff photographer Aston Parrott, the Mk4 Skoda Octavia vRS departed the evo Fast Fleet
12 Aug 2024
Ariel Nomad 2 2024 review: first drive of Ariel’s all-new off-road sports car
Ariel Nomad 2 – front
Reviews

Ariel Nomad 2 2024 review: first drive of Ariel’s all-new off-road sports car

evo is first to get behind the wheel of the follow-up to the ultimate recreational vehicle
15 Aug 2024
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S (2016, Mk7): an ultra-exclusive hot hatch great
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S
Features

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S (2016, Mk7): an ultra-exclusive hot hatch great

The Mk7 GTI Clubsport S is the understated ultimate Volkswagen Golf that excels on both the road and track
13 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content