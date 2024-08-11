Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Classic Turbo 2024 review – the most complete restomod?

Of all the 911’s many model derivatives, it’s hard to argue against the Porsche 911 Turbo being the most evocative. Yes, the RS remains the ultimate blend of race pedigree and road legality, but half a century on since Porsche first shoehorned a forced-induction flat-six into the tail of its rear-engined sports car, and long after the resulting model evolved into an all-wheel-drive, all-weather weapon, the merest mention of the Turbo name still conjures up images of whale tales, wide arches and an indecent appetite for the horizon.

Yes, Alois Ruf’s ‘Yellowbird’ took the early Turbo to wild extremes as far back as the ’80s, but for the continually evolving 21st-century Porsche 911 restomod scene, the 930 Turbo – indeed any generation of Turbo – has remained somewhat off limits.

Until now. It takes a lot – some would say a miracle – to have me set my alarm for 4.30am, especially on a Monday, but a rendezvous with the latest Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer qualifies as ample motivation. In fact, I’m awake before the chimes of doom kick in, though this could be due to the anticipation of a Sausage & Egg McMuffin breakfast.

Before we get into the ins and outs of this Classic Turbo restoration it’s worth recapping the Singer backstory. Founded in 2009, Singer Vehicle Design started small with a big idea. Operating from somewhat ramshackle premises in one of the less salubrious neighbourhoods of Los Angeles, Rob Dickinson and a very small crew created a fastidious and extensive reimagining of the Porsche 911. One that would quickly come to define the restomod scene.

Fifteen years on much has changed, but the essence of what made Singer’s fledgling restoration business stand out is clearer than ever. Still inspired by an endless love and fascination for the 911 and driven by a compulsive urge to restore and enhance them to irresistible levels of quality and performance, the beautifully wrought and, yes, awkwardly named Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer has become a true phenomenon.