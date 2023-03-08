Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Spy shots

The new Porsche 911 Turbo (992.2) is going electrified, and we've spotted it testing

The Porsche 911 will receive a mid-life refresh later this year, and it will receive hybrid power for the first time ever in-line with the updated 992.2 range

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Sam Jenkins
25 Mar 2025
Porsche 911 Turbo spies16

The Porsche 911 Turbo has followed the same recipe for the last three decades: a twin-turbocharged flat six, four driven wheels and bulging bodywork that barely contains the muscle beneath. But for 2025's updated 992 'Gen 2' model, the Turbo’s character could evolve significantly with the introduction of hybrid power for the first time. We'll have to wait a little longer to see it in its final form, but these latest spy shots offer our best look yet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche has confirmed that the 992.2 Turbo will adopt hybrid assistance, and while the specifics haven't been confirmed, the Turbo is a strong candidate for electrification. These new spy shots taken on the Nürburgring provide our best look yet at the new model, which will receive a host of design, tech and chassis tweaks to go with its electrified powertrain. 

> Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 2025 review – six-cylinder drop-top is best in class

When the covers come off later this year, the 992.2 will feature new headlights, tail lights, bumpers and quad-exit tailpipes as part of a mild styling refresh – a leaked configurator preview confirmed that the model will receive the unique conjoined twin tailpipes seen in these latest spy shots. Inside, expect to find Porsche's latest PCM infotainment suite, including a curved digital dash and a passenger touchscreen derived from the Taycan

As with previous 'Gen 2' 911s, Porsche will also apply detail changes to the car's chassis hardware and electronics – in this case to account for addition of a hybrid system. The Turbo is expected to adopt the mild-hybrid setup that’s already been touted for use in the standard Carrera, mated to the current turbocharged flat-six. 

Porsche 911 Turbo spies16

The 992 was designed to accommodate hybrid power from the outset – its eight-speed PDK gearbox uses a 100mm shorter gearset than the previous unit to make room for an electric motor, powered by a battery pack mounted in front of the engine. The Turbo’s 3.8-litre flat-six already produces 572bhp - and a mighty 641bhp in S form - but these outputs should rise further with the 992.2. 

In fact, they’ll need to, given that the extra hardware could see the new model tip the scales as the heaviest Turbo yet (for reference, the current car weighs in at 1640kg). Still, the electrical system should fill any holes in the Turbo’s power delivery, and it could even provide fleeting moments of pure-electric running for the first time in a 911.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 - 2024) review – a V12 GT with hypercar intensity
Ferrari 812 Superfast front
In-depth reviews

Ferrari 812 Superfast (2017 - 2024) review – a V12 GT with hypercar intensity

A pinnacle of front-engined Ferrari engineering, the 812 melded mind-warping performance with a chassis that draws you into the action
24 Mar 2025
Ferrari Enzo (2002 - 2004) – review, history and specs of an iconic hypercar
Ferrari Enzo front
Reviews

Ferrari Enzo (2002 - 2004) – review, history and specs of an iconic hypercar

Ferrari's final mid-engined, naturally aspirated flagship hypercar, the Ferrari Enzo is a towering icon of the brand’s modern history
21 Mar 2025
Revised Dallara Stradale broadens road and track focus
Dallara Stradale front
News

Revised Dallara Stradale broadens road and track focus

Track-focused but road-legal purist driver’s car comes in for a raft of enhancements
13 Mar 2025
Ferrari 488 GTB (2015 - 2019) review, specs and buying guide
Ferrari 488 GTB
In-depth reviews

Ferrari 488 GTB (2015 - 2019) review, specs and buying guide

Ferrari’s first turbocharged supercar of the modern era was a monumental achievement and now, a bit of a bargain (relatively speaking)
13 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Why car enthusiasts are suddenly lusting after once-ridiculed old Volvos
Volvo 760 Turbo
Opinion

Why car enthusiasts are suddenly lusting after once-ridiculed old Volvos

A sighting of a 1980s Volvo induces a bout of wistfulness for Porter
21 Mar 2025
Subaru Impreza WRX STI (Mk1, 1994 - 2000): review, history and specs of the rally icon
Subaru Impreza WRX STI Type RA
Reviews

Subaru Impreza WRX STI (Mk1, 1994 - 2000): review, history and specs of the rally icon

The original Impreza WRX STI is a motorsport icon, a true homologation special and a relative bargain in 2025
22 Mar 2025
New VW Golf GTI Clubsport S is coming to take on the Honda Civic Type R
Volkswagen Golf GTI GTI Clubsport S
News

New VW Golf GTI Clubsport S is coming to take on the Honda Civic Type R

VW will celebrate 50 years of the Golf GTI at the N24, with the reveal of a very special model
21 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content