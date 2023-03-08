The new Porsche 911 Turbo (992.2) is going electrified, and we've spotted it testing

The Porsche 911 Turbo has followed the same recipe for the last three decades: a twin-turbocharged flat six, four driven wheels and bulging bodywork that barely contains the muscle beneath. But for 2025's updated 992 'Gen 2' model, the Turbo’s character could evolve significantly with the introduction of hybrid power for the first time. We'll have to wait a little longer to see it in its final form, but these latest spy shots offer our best look yet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche has confirmed that the 992.2 Turbo will adopt hybrid assistance, and while the specifics haven't been confirmed, the Turbo is a strong candidate for electrification. These new spy shots taken on the Nürburgring provide our best look yet at the new model, which will receive a host of design, tech and chassis tweaks to go with its electrified powertrain.

> Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 2025 review – six-cylinder drop-top is best in class

When the covers come off later this year, the 992.2 will feature new headlights, tail lights, bumpers and quad-exit tailpipes as part of a mild styling refresh – a leaked configurator preview confirmed that the model will receive the unique conjoined twin tailpipes seen in these latest spy shots. Inside, expect to find Porsche's latest PCM infotainment suite, including a curved digital dash and a passenger touchscreen derived from the Taycan.

As with previous 'Gen 2' 911s, Porsche will also apply detail changes to the car's chassis hardware and electronics – in this case to account for addition of a hybrid system. The Turbo is expected to adopt the mild-hybrid setup that’s already been touted for use in the standard Carrera, mated to the current turbocharged flat-six.

The 992 was designed to accommodate hybrid power from the outset – its eight-speed PDK gearbox uses a 100mm shorter gearset than the previous unit to make room for an electric motor, powered by a battery pack mounted in front of the engine. The Turbo’s 3.8-litre flat-six already produces 572bhp - and a mighty 641bhp in S form - but these outputs should rise further with the 992.2.

In fact, they’ll need to, given that the extra hardware could see the new model tip the scales as the heaviest Turbo yet (for reference, the current car weighs in at 1640kg). Still, the electrical system should fill any holes in the Turbo’s power delivery, and it could even provide fleeting moments of pure-electric running for the first time in a 911.