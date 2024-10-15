Best BMW M cars – the ultimate driving machines

In the world of cars, M is one of the most revered letters in the alphabet. Once upon a time, all of the products BMW applied it to were the cutting edge; the very best performance cars that a company that once called itself the proprietor of ‘the ultimate driving machine’ could muster.

Even though it’s been around for over five decades, it is within evo’s history that BMW M seems to have touched its zenith most frequently. BMW M and evo are inexorably linked, so picking a selection of the very best M cars is for us like picking between some of your oldest friends. But looking at the selection below, there can be no doubt, these are BMW M’s richest, most intense moments of genius. It is to these ranks that BMW surely hopes the new hybridised BMW M5 and BMW M5 Touring will one day belong – the very best BMW M cars.

2020 BMW M2 CS (F87)

With such a rich history of incredible driving machines, it comes as a surprise then that it took until 2020 for an M car to claim victory in evo Car of the Year. But what a victory it was. Scoring ahead of the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lamborghini Huracán RWD, Ferrari F8 Tributo and McLaren 765LT, BMW M’s battle-hardened, finely honed baby punched upwards past exotica twice, even thrice, its price, to claim the top step.