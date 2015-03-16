BMW 1M Coupe (2011 - 2012) review: the skunkworks M car
The BMW 1M Coupe is the compact gem that ushered in M’s turbocharged era
Born from an out-of-hours skunkworks project, the BMW 1‑series M Coupé was the first true M car with turbocharging and an engine closely related to a ‘regular’ BMW unit. Understandably, therefore, there were sceptics when the model was announced, but the driving experience quickly allayed any fears that the 1M might be watering down the M proposition.
Using an M135i as its base, the 1M added the rear axle and mechanical limited-slip differential from the E92 M3, providing a solid base for more sophisticated kinematics. This new hardware also increased track widths considerably at both the front (by 71mm) and the rear (44mm), offering improved stability and outright grip, while also requiring new bodywork that gave the 1M its trademark wide wheelarches and stout stance.
> BMW M2 Fast Fleet test – five months in the cut-price 'M4 Lite'
Beneath the arches were the E92’s concave Competition wheels and its brakes too, which sounds like a good thing until you remember that the M3 of that era still used single-piston front calipers. To match the looks, the N54 3-litre straight-six received an M-specific ECU tune, lifting its outputs to 335bhp and 369lb ft, making the 1M good for 0-62mph in 4.9sec and a top speed limited to 155mph (though we saw 170mph on the autobahn without a problem…).
On the road, the 1M is as engaging to drive as it is to look at, with strong torque, a light but slick six-speed manual transmission and lithe dynamics. Its short wheelbase can make it snappy on the limit, but select Sport mode for finer response and the 50:50 weight distribution becomes easier to exploit.
What we said
'It’s a strange thing when the manual ’box is no longer the norm in a performance car. The BMW’s shift is light but it still possesses that feeling that the internals are made of nylon. It’s lovely.
The 1M feels busy all the time on bumpier stretches of road but it really only struggles over the bigger compressions, where it lacks a bit of travel in the suspension. What it doesn’t do is wallow. Every input to the short wheelbase from the road below or with the direct, meaty steering is met with an immediate reaction, so you are continually involved. A small bundle of excitable energy, if we were to call on a canine analogy, it’s terrier-like.
The 1M’s twin-turbo straight-six is a stonker. It’s almost utilitarian in the way it delivers its huge punch, yet it still manages to have that classic BMW note – gritty yet aristocratic. It’s hard to believe just how fast the pint-sized 1M is until you experience it, but at times it’s almost unsettling. There’s no doubt this is mostly due to the 1M’s abundance of low and mid-range torque, which properly shoves this little coupe down the road. An overboost function provides an extra 37lb ft for short bursts, peak torque climbing to 369lb ft. That’s serious grunt, especially in something this size.
The 1M’s short wheelbase and lack of roll mean that it can feel quite a snappy car over the limit, but with the throttle set to Sport (the one and only setting you can change) you have the perfect tool to keep the rear wheels spinning just as much as you want - once sideways it seems to stabilise sweetly, albeit with a lot of tread being shed from the tyres. Fifty-fifty weight distribution and the M diff allow for hugely entertaining moments with the traction control switched off, but you do need to be quick with your reactions.
Our main criticisms are the slightly feelless steering and the brakes, which wilt under hard use – particularly on track – way too easily. It has been a BMW M car weak point for years, but appears to be on the mend with the latest generation of models. Buy a second-hand 1M and this is an area ripe for an upgrade.' – Dickie Meaden
What to look out for
A benefit of the 1M’s part sharing is that it doesn’t feature many ludicrously pricey bespoke components, meaning maintenance can be less daunting than with some of its stablemates. It doesn’t have a reputation for any major failures, but ensure there’s a good paper trail for servicing, ideally detailing which fluids have been used where, as some dealerships have been known to incorrectly use M3 fluids, causing potential damage to major components.
If you feel any loss of power during a test drive, a failing fuel pump, knock sensor or poorly sealed or cracked charge pipe are likely causes, although thankfully none of these are hugely expensive to rectify. Also check for signs of rubbing on the front wheelarch liners and examine the condition of the E92-sourced wing mirrors, which can deteriorate over time.
What to pay
The 1M’s warm reception saw over 6300 units built in total, almost three times the number initially proposed. But with just 500 sold in the UK, only a handful can be found in the classifieds at any time. This scarcity combined with the model’s desirability means that the very best, near-delivery-mileage cars can frequently be seen priced at over £70,000. However, with 20,000 miles on the clock this falls to around £55,000, while it should be possible to land a 50,000-miler for a touch more than £40,000.
Living with it
'The BMW 1-series M Coupe arrived at evo with big questions that needed answering. After decades of sparkling, responsive and high-revving naturally aspirated engines, could the 1M’s twin-turbocharged six-cylinder 3-litre unit match the character of its forebears?
The 1M was initially in my care, and I can genuinely say that I’ve never felt so thoroughly taken with a car so quickly. If you don’t have the money to buy a 1M, I’d warn you never to drive one. It gets under your skin. Even a short drive will have you attempting to discover new and possibly even illegal means by which to raise the money to afford one. Sadly (or fortunately) for me, I slipped a disc within days of taking delivery and couldn’t drive for a while – leaving a pack of vultures circling around the keys when I announced I would have to surrender the car. Sympathetic bunch of…
The 1M’s first proper drive occurred when staff writer Stephen Dobie took ‘my’ 1M on a 1500-mile jaunt to the Nürburgring and back. On his return, he used the words ‘effortless’, ‘fast’, ‘refined’ and ‘practical’ to describe the smallest M-car’s long-distance capabilities. Dobie also admitted to touching an indicated 170mph on the Autobahn in his boss’s car, and was promptly fired. He was reinstated later when he successfully appealed, citing ‘genuine road test reasons’ for thrapping the life out of it. Mmm…
The 53-litre tank yielded 27mpg on the Ring trip, amounting to around 300 miles between refills. 23.9mpg was a more representative figure for our time with the car – and only once did I see the trip dip into the teens.
Speaking of lead-footed moments, of which there were many, the 1M never failed to thrill. While silky and refined, the 2979cc engine matched this with outright grunt and a soaring, tuneful wail. Every mile appeared to harvest even more power from the engine, to the point that when we returned the 1M with 18,500 on the clock it felt outrageously fast. Its sweet spot was 2000rpm in third. Bury the accelerator at this point and very few cars could keep up – not even supercars.
If there is anything disappointing in the 1M’s stats, it’s the weight. The chassis manages the 1495 kilos particularly well, matching agility and (throttle) adjustability with genuine feel, but we couldn’t help wondering just how scintillating a proper lightweight CSL version would be.
Our biggest criticisms related to the ride and brakes. The 1M suffers from abrupt damping – the vertical movement is short and seemingly over-damped – while the brakes simply could not cope with more than two laps of our Bedford track. An aftermarket solution was suggested to us, but BMW would not allow it.
Regardless of these issues, the 1M soon became by far and away the most coveted car on evo’s fleet. Inevitably, the tyres began to suffer from repeated track use and a trip to Autódromo Internacional do Algarve for eCoty – where it finished third, beating even the mighty Lamborghini Aventador. We managed 11,222 miles on the original set of excellent Michelin Pilot Super Sports before replacements were needed (£1124).
The 1M had an unbreakable feel to it. We drove it incredibly hard, yet the feeling of solidity and integrity never waned. Nothing creaked, fell off, broke or smoked (apart from the tyres) and for a while we simply took it for granted that the 1M could cope with anything.
Then it broke down. It was a minor issue, but frustrating nonetheless. The fuel tank sender had failed, meaning the gauge read full, but in reality the tank was dry. BMW Assist was on the scene promptly, took the car away and returned it fixed in 24 hours.
At the end of the loan period, such was my affection for this car I asked BMW if I could buy it. Sadly for me, but unsurprisingly, the residuals were too strong and I couldn’t afford the c£40,000 price quoted. To conclude – well, it’s obvious really! We loved the 1M. Running it was a dream. It epitomises everything we celebrate at evo and we’ll miss it greatly.' – Nick Trott
BMW 1M Coupe specs
|Engine
|In-line 6-cyl, 2979cc, twin-turbo
|Power
|335bhp @ 5900rpm
|Torque
|369lb ft @ 1500-4500rpm
|Weight
|1495kg
|Power-to-weight
|228bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|4.9sec
|Top speed
|155mph
|Price new
|£40,000 (2011-12)
|Value today
|From £40,000