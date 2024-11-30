evo verdict

When equipped with the M Dynamic Pack, the latest M135 is the best version yet – quick and grippy with a surprisingly playful edge to its dynamics. But that doesn't make it one of the best hot hatches out there, as it’s still lacking feedback and connection, and an exciting engine to go with that aggressive chassis. There’s plenty to like elsewhere, including the glitzy new cabin and the fact the M135 undercuts key rivals on price, but it’s still not as fun as a Cupra Leon 300 – let alone a Civic Type R.

Background

It’s update time for the BMW 1-series. An update so thorough, in fact, that the renewed 1-series family has been given a whole new model code: F70, superseding the previous F40 generation. With that has come a new range-topping M135 hot hatch (previously known as the M135i – BMW has dropped the ‘i’ partly to avoid confusion with its electric models) to go up against the likes of the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A35.

The old M135i didn’t completely win us over. It was a quick and capable hot hatch but lacked the pugnacious, playful character of the very best. It was a new kind of BMW performance car, sharing its platform with the Mini and being four-wheel drive with a four-cylinder engine, and it didn’t come together in an exciting, desirable whole. Of course, it didn’t help that the previous hot 1-series, the M140i, had a straight-six and stacks of charisma.

The new M135 gets a smattering of upgrades to change that. As well as an exterior restyle and a new (and quite dramatic) interior, there are stiffening measures for the bodyshell and revised suspension, plus the option of an M Dynamic Pack with a track-tuned chassis. We’ve put the M135 through its paces on UK roads, with and without the M Dynamic Pack, to find out whether the changes turn it from a good hot hatch to great one.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights