New BMW 1-series arrives with hot M135 xDrive packing less power but a sharper drive

In evo's hot hatch mega test in issue 318, we described the BMW M135i as a ‘brisk, well-built, capable car’, but one that falls short of today's truly great hot hatches. It placed a disappointing 13th out of 18 runners, but now, it has a chance to climb up the ladder thanks to a host of chassis, tech and design upgrades.

Launching as part of a range-wide facelift for the BMW 1-series, the new M135 follows broadly the same recipe as before – only with a little more precision dialled into its handling, according to BMW. Its bodyshell is stiffer, the suspension geometry has been revised and it's offered with a track-oriented M Technology package. This brings unique dampers, roll bars, underbody bracing and M compound brakes, along with forged 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in (optional) track-spec tyres.

Whether this brings the M135 up to the level of our favourite hot hatch – the Honda Civic Type R – remains to be seen, but it certainly has the potential to challenge the latest Audi S3. With 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque from its 2-litre turbo engine, it’s down on power compared to the Audi, but more worrying is that the M135 has lost 6bhp and 37lb ft compared to its predecessor.

As a result it's a tenth slower to 62mph with a time of 4.9sec, with the top speed pegged at 155mph. Power is transferred to all four wheels, this time through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox rather than the old eight-speed unit.

A new nose with conjoined kidney grilles marks out the new BMW 1-series at the front, with redesigned tail lights and quad-exhaust tips (usually reserved for full-fat M cars) at the rear. Inside you’re presented with a new sports steering wheel, a redesigned dashboard and BMW’s latest iDrive 9 technology suite, accessed through a dual-screen panel on the dash.

You’ll recognise most of the control surfaces from the BMW iX1 crossover, with a gear selector switch and driving mode button mounted on a new centre console. Sadly, there’s no rotary controller for the infotainment system as there was in the previous car, with the user interface now touchscreen-based. On the plus side, iDrive 9 brings new tech features like digital smartphone key functionality and the ability to make remote payments for parking and fuel bills.

UK pricing for the new M135 hasn’t been finalised, but expect it to cost in the region of £45,000.