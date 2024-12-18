Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

BMW 1-series review – Munich’s Audi A3 rival gains focus

New styling, interior tech and powertrain options all come as part of the new F70 1-series package, making it a worthy alternative to its closest German rivals

by: Sam Jenkins
18 Dec 2024
F70 BMW 1-series13
Evo rating
Price
from £31,065
  • Vast options list, quality feel, accessible performance
  • Still not the last word in engagement, design

After half a decade on our roads, the F40 BMW 1-series made way for its F70 replacement, bringing a fresh new design, chassis tweaks and new powertrain options to Munich’s most affordable model. While this new car has gained a new model code, it retains the same underpinnings as the previous car, so has BMW done it enough to help it compete with the latest Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-class?

The short answer is yes, as while it still lacks the fine engagement we’re really after in a small hatchback like this, these new tweaks have made it a more complete package than ever before. Powertrain options are undoubtedly limited, but the choice of a frugal mild-hybrid three-cylinder or more potent, all-wheel drive four-cylinder is all that most will need, and they meet their briefs well.

> BMW M135 xDrive 2025 review – all-wheel drive hot hatch eyes Audi S3

The new 1-series isn’t the driver’s choice we’d like it to be, but then neither are any of its close German relatives in their more ordinary forms. It truly feels like a downscaled take on BMW’s larger, more upmarket models, with heaps of tech, strong fit and finish and good point-to-point performance on tap should you want it. 

F70 BMW 1-series13

BMW 1-series: in detail

  • Engine, gearbox and technical highlightsThree- and four-cylinder engines paired with a dual clutch transmission make up the range, with no manual option available 
  • Performance and 0-60 timeThe 1-series isn’t quite a match for rivals from Audi and Mercedes-AMG on paper, but performance is good across the board 
  • Ride and handlingRefined dynamics help make the 1-series better suited to Britain’s poorly paved roads, but it does lack the engagement you might expect from a BMW
  • MPG and running costs In mild-hybrid, three-cylinder form the 1-series is a frugal machine, but efficiency takes a hit should you opt for a 2-litre xDrive model
  • Interior and techA significant step up from the previous-generation, the new F70 1-series feels like a premium car in the right specification, with plenty of options to choose from
  • DesignIts design overhaul has proven just as divisive as most BMWs of recent years, but it looks sharp and sporty in all of its forms

Price, specs and rivals

Unlike most of its rivals, the BMW 1-series range is fairly limited, with only three powertrains to choose from. The 120 Sport begins the lineup at £31,065, with the mechanically identical 120 M Sport bringing more standard kit to the equation at £33,065. Increase the budget to £36,115 and you can have the 123 xDrive, sporting the same all-wheel drive, 2-litre four-cylinder powertrain as the £43,000 M135 range-topper, only with a lower peak power figure and less standard kit.

For some perspective, you’ll pay marginally less for an entry-level Audi A3 at £29,545, but this comes with less standard kit and a manual transmission. A base model Mercedes-Benz A-class is priced from £30,720 putting it just a hair behind the BMW 120 Sport. At the other end of the scale, the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A35 cost from £47,500 and £46,000 respectively, making both a fair chunk more expensive than the flagship M135.

In this review
