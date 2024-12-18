BMW 1-series review – Munich’s Audi A3 rival gains focus

After half a decade on our roads, the F40 BMW 1-series made way for its F70 replacement, bringing a fresh new design, chassis tweaks and new powertrain options to Munich’s most affordable model. While this new car has gained a new model code, it retains the same underpinnings as the previous car, so has BMW done it enough to help it compete with the latest Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-class?

The short answer is yes, as while it still lacks the fine engagement we’re really after in a small hatchback like this, these new tweaks have made it a more complete package than ever before. Powertrain options are undoubtedly limited, but the choice of a frugal mild-hybrid three-cylinder or more potent, all-wheel drive four-cylinder is all that most will need, and they meet their briefs well.

The new 1-series isn’t the driver’s choice we’d like it to be, but then neither are any of its close German relatives in their more ordinary forms. It truly feels like a downscaled take on BMW’s larger, more upmarket models, with heaps of tech, strong fit and finish and good point-to-point performance on tap should you want it.

BMW 1-series: in detail

Price, specs and rivals

Unlike most of its rivals, the BMW 1-series range is fairly limited, with only three powertrains to choose from. The 120 Sport begins the lineup at £31,065, with the mechanically identical 120 M Sport bringing more standard kit to the equation at £33,065. Increase the budget to £36,115 and you can have the 123 xDrive, sporting the same all-wheel drive, 2-litre four-cylinder powertrain as the £43,000 M135 range-topper, only with a lower peak power figure and less standard kit.

For some perspective, you’ll pay marginally less for an entry-level Audi A3 at £29,545, but this comes with less standard kit and a manual transmission. A base model Mercedes-Benz A-class is priced from £30,720 putting it just a hair behind the BMW 120 Sport. At the other end of the scale, the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A35 cost from £47,500 and £46,000 respectively, making both a fair chunk more expensive than the flagship M135.