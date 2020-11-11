Audi A3 review

The premium hatch segment was arguably created by Audi with the original A3 back in 1996, and its subsequent sales success in bringing volume to the has made it a key model in the range. Now in its fourth generation, it competes in a marketplace flooded with premium rivals, not to mention mainstream alternatives that have used the it as a benchmark in their own development.

The current A3 does follow the same successful template as before, combining solid foundations with a high quality interior, industry-leading tech and a premium edge to the ride and handling in a package that no longer costs ostensibly more than its mainstream rivals, especially when considered as a monthly expenditure where its inherently impressive resale value counteracts its higher purchase price.

But while Audi hasn’t seen the need to fundamentally change its new A3, the car’s platform-mates like the VW Golf and SEAT Leon have closed the gap, diluting its alleged premium-ness. Meanwhile, traditional rivals like the BMW 1-series and Mercedes A-class have been continually improving too, now almost perfectly matching the Audi in packaging, price and poshness.

Audi A3: in detail

Prices, specs and rivals

Price is arguably the key benchmark for the A3, giving you some insight into how the new model has been designed and engineered. The A3 is available with selection of five pure-combustion powertrains split into five different trim levels, plus two further plug-in hybrid versions, with the S3 and RS3 keeping their roles at the sporty end of things. The previous three-door and convertible body options have been dropped, but the A3 saloon has returned.